KSP’s suboptimal functions lead to Jokowi’s Presidential Regulatory Plinplan

President Joko Widodorecently withdrew a presidential regulation (Presidential decree) Number 10 of 2021 which contains regulations on investment in alcohol (You look) in the homeland. In fact, the Perpres was only issued for a few days.

Jokowi admitted to listening to the various criticisms that came to him. Until then, he has dismissed the Perpres.

Trisakti University public policy observer Trubus Rahadiansyah criticized the role of the presidential office (KSP), The State Secretariat (Setneg) and the Cabinet Secretariat (Setkab) which did not function optimally.





According to Trubus, the palace circle should have made a mature contribution before the president issued a policy. Do not let the newly issued policy be withdrawn in the near future.

“If we look at the Palace circle, for example, apart from alcohol, politics should be dealt with if not the State Secretariat, yes, KSP. Another is Setkab. Kan 3. If l ‘alcohol comes from BKPM, that even means that BKPM also goes through all three, ”he added.

Trubus felt that a foolish policy would only erode public confidence in Jokowi’s government. Therefore, he asked the Head of State to strengthen his interns so that they no longer make noise with the published policies.

“Now I think the president can consolidate himself internally to emphasize the transparency aspect. If you want to make policies, the parties are summoned. KSP, Secretary of State, Stafsus, negotiate first and take into account the impact, ”he said.

Brawijaya University’s political communications observer Anang Sudjoko said the withdrawal of alcohol investment regulations showed the weakness of those around Jokowi in making their contribution.

He believes palace circles have an important role to play before policies are released. If a policy is immediately revoked shortly after its publication, there will be errors or the contribution given to the president is not optimal.

“Hopefully the president will be smarter and more sensitive in sorting and selecting people close to him, smarter in reading data in the field,” he continued.

Citing the kps.go.id website, the duties and functions of the KSP are to provide support to the president and vice president in the control of national priority programs, political communication and management of strategic issues.

In carrying out its functions, the KSP exercises an oversight function to ensure that national priority programs are implemented in accordance with the vision and mission of the President.

The Presidential Office also has the function of providing support for the acceleration of the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of priority national programs and strategic issues.

Meanwhile, public policy observer Agus Pambagio revealed that the outcry over the Presidential Decree on Alcohol Investment is still a series of problems with the creation of the Job Creation Law.

“Again, UU CK [Cipta Kerja] it was created outside of Law 12/2011 on the formation of statutory regulations, so it was accelerated. When it became a controversy too. I had already made comments at the time, it is a controversy that will certainly be problematic too, ”Agus told CNNIndonesia.com on Wednesday (3/3).

Responding to the outcry that occurred, he asked that in the future, the Secretary of State should really take into account the different impacts that could possibly occur if the rules were signed by the president. Because, according to him, the Secretary of State is the last door before the promulgation of the regulation.

“I have not seen that there are people in the Secretary of State as strong as before. The people of the Secretary of State and Kumham are harmonious. [peraturan] it must be thorough. When he got to the president’s table, it was final. The president couldn’t read it. The last door to the Secretary of State, ”he said.

