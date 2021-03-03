As a first step, the Jawans will participate in the discussions at the meeting of military commanders led by PM Modi

NEW DELHI : For the first time, armed forces jawans are reportedly taking part in the Combined Commanders’ Conference to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this week.

The Conference of Combined Commanders has so far only involved officers of the rank of Commander-in-Chief who, along with their respective heads of departments, would be referred by the Prime Minister and given directives to deal with the security challenges perceived by the government. .

“The jawans are reportedly taking part in various discussions on issues related to the functioning of forces and operations,” government sources told ANI.

Sources said the suggestion to involve the jawans in the talks came from the prime minister’s office itself.

The jawans participating in the discussions would include junior officers and non-commissioned officers and they would make presentations on topics given to them, the sources said.

Sources said that the ideas of the jawans are very useful in the day-to-day functioning of the forces and that during the recent clash between India and China, the jawans also provided valuable suggestions during the digging of trenches and the construction of defenses against the Chinese.

The Prime Minister changed the usual way of conducting the Conference of Combined Commanders by taking it out of the southern bloc and keeping it on an operational basis.

After his first speech in 2014, at a conference in the South Block, he was held on the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun Air Base and Jodhpur.

This time, he is standing in the city of Kevadia in Gujarat in front of the statue of the Unity of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel where senior army officers would stay in tents for the duration of the conference.