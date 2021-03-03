Boris Johnson pledge ‘we’ll have to fix the problem’ at emergency meeting called on Walleys Quarry’s future

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched into the debate over a ‘smelly’ career as calls are made to shut down the site.

The PM was asked about Walleys Quarry in Silverdale during a visit to Stoke-on-Trent this week after 2,000 complaints were made about the site’s smells over the weekend.

The stench has been reported in the Borough of Newcastle and as far away as Stoke-on-Trent.

Mr Johnson said: “I am by no means minimizing people’s frustrations. If this has been going on for a while then I have to sort it out well.

The news comes as an emergency council meeting has been called, demanding that the landfill cease operations.

The labor motion demands that the Environment Agency (EA) cease all activities at Walleys Quarry and suspend its permit.

They also want:

Residents should be regularly screened for any consequences of the odor;

Staffordshire County Council and Stoke-on-Trent City Council to make the same demands on the EI;

Write to the government to request an investigation into the EA’s processing of the career permit.





Silverdale Labor County Councilor Dave Jones said: “For years there have been problems at the site, but lately the smells have been intolerable.

“It affects thousands of families, including mine, who live in the surrounding villages.

“Last year, despite objections, the EA authorized an increase in the amount of waste at the site from 250,000 tonnes per year to 400,000 tonnes.

“We cannot continue with this and until there can be absolute certainty that the site is safe for local residents. All activity must be stopped.”

Responding on Twitter, Newcastle City Council chief Simon Tagg added: “I don’t think it goes far enough. If we are to take a position then we have to recommend that the landfill be closed and capped.”

Meanwhile, Mr Tagg further called for the West Midlands Environmental Agency boss to resign on this issue as well.



(Image: Newcastle City Council)



The site is operated by Red Industries.

An EA spokesperson said: “We installed the first of two specialized mobile air quality monitoring units on February 24 at the Severn Trent Pumping Station grounds off Galingale View, in Newcastle.

“This is an area where residents specifically reported odors. Unfortunately, the unit did not start collecting data due to power supply issues.

“We understand this is frustrating for residents, but it will be resolved by the end of this week. The equipment will remain in place for at least 3 months to continuously collect data. It will monitor relevant parameters, including particles of methane (CH4) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S).

“The data will be compiled into a comprehensive report which we will provide to Public Health England to provide an expert opinion on any impact on human health.

“We will then share the results with local residents and interested parties, including an assessment of any environmental impact.”

A spokesperson for Red Industries said: “We welcome the interest of PMs in matters relating to Walleys Quarry and look forward to discussing the matter with him, if he deems it appropriate to do so in the future. part of its investigation.

“We learned, through an article in StokeonTrentLive, of a motion led by the local council to force the Environment Agency to shut down operations at Walleys Quarry in response to odor complaints received during the weekend. We were not contacted directly by the board. Our regulatory body is the Environment Agency and we are happy to discuss this with them as soon as possible. “