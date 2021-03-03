” Key principle of legal certainty in the new human rights plan

Legal certainty is “the most important principle” of Turkey’s revolutionary new human rights action plan, designed as a response to the wants and needs of the Turkish public, the justice minister said on Wednesday from the country.

Abdulhamit Gul told the Anadolu agency’s editorial office that if there is legal and economic security in a country, he can take firm steps towards the future.

When there is legal certainty in the country, it guarantees people’s freedoms, security, economic investments and jobs, he said.

The human rights action plan is a reminder not only to courts, judges and prosecutors, but also to the public in all fields, he said, adding that everyone would feel the positive impact of the plan in all areas.

“Since it concerns all of our citizens, we have been working on the issue with all segments of society,” he said.

We will set our goals and open them to the control of our nation, he added.

Turkey announced its new human rights action plan on Tuesday, which includes 11 key principles to be implemented over a two-year period.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the first objective of the action plan was to establish a “more robust human rights protection system” aimed at strengthening the rule of law based on human rights .

The new action plan is a step in the path of reform that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK) has been pursuing continuously and uninterruptedly since the day of its creation in 2001.

The action plan will enable all who live in the country to become freer individuals and help build a stronger society as well as a more democratic Turkey, Gul noted.

“It is not a text of law, but a document of good will,” he said, adding that it was not a text only for political parties, but for everyone. .

Regarding criticisms of the plan, he said they would consider all arguments “very carefully” and treat them as constructive and serious criticism.

New constitution

Regarding the debates on a new constitution, Gul said Turkey wanted to make the new constitutional process a participatory one.

Recalling that 19 amendments have been made to the constitution, Gul said that a new constitution would be the “common will” that will strengthen democracy, freedoms and achieve Turkey’s goals set for 2023.

The constitution is Turkey’s foundational document on everyone’s will to live together regardless of their thoughts, beliefs and ethnicities, Gul stressed, saying most of society does not embrace “the spirit or even the text. Of the current constitution.

The Turkish government does not impose the adoption of a certain constitution, but calls on the whole nation and all the elected political parties to bring their suggestions “to get rid of a constitution made by putschists”.

“Is Turkey still obliged to be governed by a constitution made by the putschists? Are civilians, political parties, parties represented in parliament unable to make a [new] Constitution? Of course not. Turkey deserves it and I think it [the country] will develop this constitution in the coming period, ”he said.

A new constitution is a “very important text as a social contract” in terms of democracy, to “walk firmly together towards the future” for the good of the country, and to further protect the unity and solidarity of the nation, Gul also said.

“I believe that we will achieve this social contract by adopting it with all segments of society,” he added.

The ruling AK party has 289 seats in the 600 seats in parliament, while the MHP has 48, or 337, but that doesn’t match the 360-vote majority needed to pass a new constitution.

Last month, Erdogan urged all political parties to participate in drafting a new constitution, while Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli expressed his agreement on the need for a new constitution. civil.

Electoral threshold

According to the plan, the country will begin comprehensive work to revise political parties and electoral laws to strengthen democratic participation.

A new political party and a new electoral law that Turkey needs would consider greater political participation, Gul said.

“He [the presence of the threshold] is at the discretion of parliament, but since the stability of the administration is subject to constitutional guarantees, I believe that [electoral] threshold no longer makes sense. “

He added that all necessary measures should be taken to ensure that even a single voter participates more effectively in the administration of the country.

A 10% threshold is required for parties to claim seats in the Turkish parliament.

The plan is Turkey’s main political document as the country prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The document emphasizes property rights, acquired rights, individual criminal responsibility and the presumption of innocence while enhancing judicial transparency, accountability, independence and objectivity.

Our citizens deserve the best

Taking advantage of Turkey’s candidacy for EU membership, Gul said that regardless of the EU’s approach, the country will continue to carry out its reforms with an attitude that “our citizens deserve the best. “.

Turkey has made “important preparations” for the EU visa waiver, he said, adding that if the EU contributes “sincerely” to the process, positive results will be achieved.

“We hope that the visa waiver process will be completed,” he said.

Emphasizing that Turkey has good relations with the EU on the basis of mutual protection of rights and interests, he said Turkey cares about the process of EU accession.

Turkey’s stance on the issue has not changed, while the EU’s attitude sometimes fluctuates, Gul noted.

The 2016 agreement made it possible to speed up Turkey’s application for EU membership and visa-free travel for Turkish nationals in the Schengen area.

Despite its candidate status for the EU, Turkey’s progress towards membership has been stalled for years.