Caller abuses PM Modis’ mother on BBC broadcast, sparks outrage

BBC Asia Networks audio clip shows Big Debate went viral on social media and sparked outrage as a caller when asked a question by the presenter using derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister’s mother Narendra Modis.

The clip is from an episode Do you feel proud to see the turban designated as a crown in Eastenders? hosted by presenter Priya Rai on BBC Sounds, which aired Monday,

On the three-hour show, Rai took several calls and one of them was from a man Simon, who in Punjabi abused the Prime Minister’s mother. The remarks are said to have emerged when the discussion drifted away from agricultural laws in India for the past three months at the borders of the national capital of Delhi. The program, however, was edited and the part deleted so that what led to the remark could not be verified.

The Honorable PM Modi and his mother were abused live by a caller on a BBC radio show about Sikhs in the UK.#BanBBC#BoycottBBC – Apurva Singh (@iSinghApurva) March 3, 2021

In the edited program, at 1 hour 32 minutes, the presenter apologized for the abuse by the caller on the BBC show. We would like to apologize for the language used by a guest earlier. This is a live show and we are discussing controversial issues, but there was no reason for the type of language used and I would like to once again say sorry for any breaches caused, Rai said.

No Modi’s mom on BBC show

Mother of all Indians abused, ban BBC in any case #BoycottBBC – Preeti Singh (@FuturemlaBJP) March 3, 2021

The issue was raised on a Twitter account by the name of British Indians Voice. They posted the short cut and in the tweet explained what the Punjabi offensive insult meant. They also called on Ofcom, the UK’s telecommunications regulator, to review the license of broadcasters.

Appalled at the remarks, the tweeple shared the cut with hashtags such as #BanBBC, #boycottBBC.