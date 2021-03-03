Duterte plans another visit to China before his term ends: Palace

VISIT TO CHINA. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping pose for posterity before the start of the bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 25, 2019. Malacañang said on Wednesday March 3 that Duterte could surrender in China before the start of the meeting. his term ends in June 2022. (Presidential photo of King Rodriguez)

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte could visit China before the end of his term to personally thank Chinese President Xi Jinping for the 600,000 doses of CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine made by Sinovac that were donated in the Philippines, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque provided this clarification after Duterte, in a speech on Sunday, said he intended to travel to Beijing “maybe at the end of the year when everything is over. rule.”

Roque admitted he wasn’t sure what the president meant, but assumed it would be before Duterte resigned in June 2022.

“We don’t know but maybe before the end of the term 2022 (We don’t know but maybe before the end of his term in 2022), ”Roque said in a radio interview.

He said Duterte was truly determined to express his gratitude to Xi, noting that the Philippines and China continued to have strong bilateral ties during his tenure.

“Of course, before he said goodbye to government service he also wants to come to China to thank President Xi (of course, before saying goodbye to government service, he wants to visit China and thank President Xi), ”he said.

The Philippines on Sunday welcomed donations from China of 600,000 doses of CoronaVac vaccine made by Sinovac, the first vaccines to arrive in the country.

Duterte attended the arrival ceremony for vaccines for frontline medical workers and uniformed personnel.

In his speech, Duterte told Chinese Ambassador to Manila Huang Xilian that he wanted to thank Xi for making it possible to deliver the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the country.

“Mr. Ambassador, I would just like to say that around the – maybe at the end of the year, when everything is settled – I intend to make a short visit to China to shake hands with President Xi. Jinping and to thank him personally for this donation. Thank you, ”he said in a speech during the arrival ceremony of vaccines manufactured by Sinovac at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

Duterte later told reporters that he wanted to visit Xiamen, before Beijing, to see the school building that was built in honor of his late mother.

“Maybe I’ll go to Xiamen. There is a school built to honor my mother. You know, my mother was one of the first educators at the Chinese school in Davao,” he said. .

He described China’s vaccine donation as a “gesture of friendship and solidarity,” which he saw as a hallmark of the Philippines-China partnership.

He also noted that the Philippines is the only country to have the privilege of having the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine delivered instead of having to source it from China.

If his planned trip comes to fruition, it will be Duterte’s sixth trip to China since he was elected president in 2016.

Duterte’s last trip to China was in August 2019. It was there that he invoked the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague rejecting China’s claim in the West Philippine Sea. . (PNA)