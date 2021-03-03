Covid-19 vaccine now available 24/7: Minister of Health congratulates Prime Minister Modi on his move, says “ he appreciates citizens’ time ”





Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare New Delhi: Health and Family Welfare Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday that vaccinations against Covid-19 would now be done 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. He said the time constraint imposed earlier to get the vaccine has now been removed to speed up the rate of vaccine administration. In addition, he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this decision, saying that in addition to being concerned about the health of the country’s citizens, the Prime Minister also understood the value of their time. Speaking to Twitter, the Minister of Health said in Hindi: “The government has lifted the time limit to increase the speed of vaccination. People can now get vaccinated 24/7 at their convenience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the value of health as well as citizens’ time. “ Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press conference on Tuesday that the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. vaccination schedule for beneficiaries had been lifted. He also said that hospitals can decide whether they want to continue administering the vaccines even after that. “Co-WIN 2.0 does not offer 9 am to 5 pm immunization sessions. They have removed this schedule. If a hospital has the capacity, the system allows them to do the immunization even after 5 pm in consultation with the government. state has been notified to both state governments as well as private and government hospitals, ”he said. Total 1,54,61,864 doses of vaccine administered before Tuesday 7 p.m. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, a total of 1.54.61,864 doses of vaccine had already been administered, the health ministry said in its Tuesday briefing. “A total of 1,54,61,864 doses of vaccine were administered, according to the interim report until 7 p.m. … These included 67,32,944 healthcare workers who took the first dose and 26 , 85,665 health workers who took the second dose, 55.47,426 field workers (1st dose), 828 field workers (2nd dose), and 4,344,981 beneficiaries over 60 and 60,020 beneficiaries aged 45 years and over with specific comorbidities, “the Ministry of Health said Tuesday evening.







