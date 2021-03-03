Inside Housing – Commentary – Boris Johnson, now it’s your turn to end the siding scandal





Mohammad Yasin, Member of Parliament for Bedford and Kempston

Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale and Liberal Democrat critic for housing, communities and local government

Olivia Blake, Member of Parliament for Sheffield Hallam

Florence Eshalomi, MP for Vauxhall

Ed Davey, MP for Kingston and Surbiton and Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Sarah Olney, Member of Parliament for Richmond Park

Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South

Paul Blomfield, Member of Parliament for Sheffield Central

Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP for Streatham

Rebecca Long-Bailey, MP for Salford and Eccles

Graham Stringer, MP for Blackley and Broughton

Derek Twigg, MP for Halton

Stephen Timms, Member of Parliament for East Ham

Clive Lewis, Member of Parliament for Norwich South

Hilary Benn MP for Leeds Central

Baroness Ilora Finlay de Llandaff, peer of crossbench

Jenny Jones, Baroness of Moulsecoomb

Krupesh Hirani, Brent Council and Labor & Co-operative Party London Assembly candidate for

Brent and Harrow

Andrew Cooper, Kirklees Council and Green Party candidate for West Yorkshire mayor

Anne Clarke, Barnet Council and Labor & Co-operative Party London Assembly candidate for

Barnet and Camden

Ann Forsaith, Leeds City Council

Paul Wray, Leeds City Council

Ian Ward, Head of Birmingham City Council

Sharon Thompson, Cabinet Member for Birmingham City Homes and Neighborhoods

advice

John O’Shea, Birmingham City Council Street Scene and Parks Cabinet Member

Sir Richard Leese, Head of Manchester City Council

Suzanne Richards, Member of the Housing and Regeneration Board of Manchester City Council

Drew Heffernan, Chairman of the London Borough of Sutton Council Planning Committee

John Leech, opposition Liberal Democrat leader in Manchester City Council

Anton Georgiou, London Borough of Brent and Liberal Democrat candidate for the London Assembly

for Brent and Harrow

Julien Pritchard, Birmingham City Council

Jayne McCoy, Deputy Chief of the London Borough of Sutton

Mohammed Iqbal, Leeds City Council

Elizabeth Nash, Leeds City Council

Liz Clements, Birmingham City Council

Fred Grindrod, Birmingham City Council

Mary Locke, Birmingham City Council

Martin Straker Welds, Birmingham City Council

Kath Hartley, Ladywood Ward, Birmingham City Council

Albert Bore, Ladywood Quarter, Birmingham City Council

Mohammed Idrees, Alum Rock Quarter, Birmingham City Council

Lou Robson, Hall Green North, Birmingham City Council

Mark Wright, Hotwells & Harborside, Bristol City Council

Ruth Dombey, Head of the London Borough of Sutton Council

Emily O’Brien, Green Party Councilor, Lewes District Council

Milly Manley, Green Party Councilor, Lewes District Council

Geoff Barraclough, City of Westminster

Sara Conway, Burnt Oak Borough, London Borough of Barnet

Janice Long, London Borough of Brent

Tracy Kelly, Deputy Statutory Mayor, Salford City Council

Charlie McIntyre, Salford City Council

Ann-Marie Humphreys, Salford City Council

Sharmina August, Salford City Council

John Walsh, Salford City Council

Stuart Dickman, Salford City Council

John Warmisham, Salford City Council

Mike McCusker, Salford City Council

Marcus Johns, Deansgate Quarter, Manchester City Council

Jon-Connor Lyons, Piccadilly Quarter, Manchester City Council.

William Jeavons, Deansgate Quarter, Manchester City Council

Nigel Murphy, Deputy Head of Manchester City Council

Barbara Bentham, Salford City Council

Annette Wright, Hulme Quarter, Manchester City Council

Cllr Adele Douglas, Piccadilly Quarter, Manchester City Council

Andrew Western, Priory Parish and Head of Trafford Council

Joan Davies, Deansgate Quarter, Manchester City Council

Mike Freeman, Sale Moor, Trafford Council

Derek Antrobus, Salford City Council

Mike Pevitt, Salford City Council

Wilson Nkurunziza, Salford City Council

David Jarman, Longford Quarter, Trafford Council

Neil Reynolds, Salford City Council

Shirley Procter, Flixton Quarter, Trafford Council

Jane Slater, Stretford Quarter, Trafford Council

Kevin Procter, Urmston Ward, Trafford Council

Tom Ross, Stretford Quarter, Trafford Council

Lee-Ann Igbon Hulme Ward, Manchester City Council

Lewis Nelson, Cadishead Ward, Salford City Council

Gina Reynolds, Senior Member of Adult Services, Health and Welfare at Salford City Council

Martin Phipps, Town Hall, Sheffield City Council

Ruth Mersereau, Town Hall, Sheffield City Council

Douglas Johnson, Town Hall, Sheffield City Council

Alison Teal, Nether Edge and Sharrow neighborhood, Sheffield City Council

Peter Garbutt, Nether Edge and Sharrow neighborhood, Sheffield City Council

Angela Argenzio, Broomhill and Sharrow Vale, Sheffield City Council

Kaltum Rivers, Broomhill and Sharrow Vale, Sheffield City Council

Paul Turpin, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield City Council

Paul Kohler, Trinity Ward, Merton Council (Liberal Democrat)

Anthony Fairclough, Dundonald Ward, Merton Council (Liberal Democrat)

Sarah Doyle, Liverpool City Council

Sarah Bogle, Southampton City Council

John Merry, Deputy Mayor of the City of Salford

Emma Taylor, Ancoats and Beswick Quarter, Manchester City Council

Majid Dar, Ancoats and Beswick Quarter, Manchester City Council

Joshua Brooks, Salford City Council

Jim Dawson, Salford City Council

Joanne Harding, Trafford Council

Michele Barnes, Salford City Council

Laurence Walsh, Metropolitan Borough of Trafford Council

Robert Sharpe, Little Hulton Ward, Salford Council

Hina Bokhari, West Barnes, Merton Council (Liberal Democrat) and spokesperson for

Sutton, Cheam and Worcester Park

Adam Hug, leader of the Westminster Labor Group

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Caroline Pidgeon MBE, member of the London Liberal Democrat Assembly

Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor of London for Housing and Residential Development

Leonie Cooper, member of the London Assembly of Merton & Wandsworth and member of the

Housing and fire committee of the assembly

Emma Wallace, Green Party candidate for the Greater London Authority for Brent and Harrow

Ed Carlisle, Leeds Green Party (Hunslet and Riverside)

Gerry Proctor MBE, Chairman of Engage Liverpool CIC

Richard Tice, President of Reform UK and former MEP

Colin Noble and Rachel Hartshorne, Leeds Green Party Co-Chairs

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Area Underground

Paul Dennett, Mayor of Salford, Salford City Council

Emma Dent Coad, Kensington and Chelsea Labor Group, MP for Kensington 2017 to 2019

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester

Reverend John Davies, Archbishop of Wales

Reverend Paul Bayes, Bishop of Liverpool

Reverend Peter Hill, Bishop of Barking

Reverend Cherry Vann, Bishop of Monmouth

Reverend Gregory Cameron, Bishop of St Asaph

Venerable Alastair Cutting, Archdeacon of Lewisham and Greenwich

The Reverend Andy Batchelor, Parish of Harbury and Ladbroke with Ufton.

Reverend Gareth Wardell, St Clement & St James Parish, W11 (Grenfell Tower Parish)

Reverend Hugh Nelson, Bishop of St Germans

Reverend John Stroyan, Bishop of Warwick

Rev. Dr Woyin Karowei Dorgu, Bishop of Woolwich, Diocese of Southwark

Reverend Dr Joanne Woolway Grenfell, Bishop of Stepney

Reverend Dr Ric Thorpe, Bishop of Islington

Reverend Christopher Chessun, Bishop of Southwark

Reverend Alan Smith, Bishop of St Albans

Reverend Dr John Thomson, Bishop of Selby

Reverend Dr David Walker, Bishop of Manchester

Reverend Robert Atwell, Bishop of Exeter

Reverend Guli Francis-Dehqani, Bishop of Loughborough

Reverend Christine Hardman, Bishop of Newcastle

Reverend William Hazlewood, Bishop of Lewes

Venerable Dr Rosemarie Mallett, Archdeacon of Croydon

Reverend Dr Pete Wilcox, Bishop of Sheffield

Reverend Philip North, Bishop of Burnley

Reverend Roger Morris, Regional Bishop of Colchester

Reverend Dr Graham Tomlin, Bishop of Kensington

Phil Spencer, TV presenter and founder of Move iQ

Phil Murphy, Fire Safety Consultant in High Rise Residential Buildings, MSC

Dr Jonathan Evans, FIMechE, Ash and Lacy

Christopher Blythe OBE

Jane Duncan OBE, Chair of the Royal Institute of British Architects Fire Safety Expert Group

Frances Maria Peacock, Certified Architectural Technologist, Certified Building Engineer and

fire engineer

Gill Kernick, Safety Culture and Leadership Consultant and Grenfell Tower Resident 2011-2014

Ian Magenis, Director at Scanlans Property Management

Dr Nigel Glen, Managing Director of the Association of Residential Managing Agents

Christina McAnea, General Secretary at Unison

Matt Wrack, General Secretary of the Union of Fire Fighters

The Institute of Residential Property Management

Natasha Elcock, President of Grenfell United

Sébastien O’Kelly, President and CEO of Leasehold Knowledge Partnership

Cath Williams, co-founder of the National Leasehold Campaign

Katie Kendrick, Founder of the National Leasehold Campaign

Michael Mansfield QC

Professor Susan Bright, University of Oxford

Adrian Williamson QC

Paul Ridge, lawyer at Bindmans LLP

Graham French, Legal Advisor at Russell-Cooke LLP

Sam Stein QC

Matthew Purcell, James Saunders, Nia Williams, partners at Saunders Law Oliver Fisher Solicitors

Andrew Dymond, lawyer at 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos