Politics
Inside Housing – Commentary – Boris Johnson, now it’s your turn to end the siding scandal
Mohammad Yasin, Member of Parliament for Bedford and Kempston
Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale and Liberal Democrat critic for housing, communities and local government
Olivia Blake, Member of Parliament for Sheffield Hallam
Florence Eshalomi, MP for Vauxhall
Ed Davey, MP for Kingston and Surbiton and Leader of the Liberal Democrats
Sarah Olney, Member of Parliament for Richmond Park
Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South
Paul Blomfield, Member of Parliament for Sheffield Central
Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans
Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP for Streatham
Rebecca Long-Bailey, MP for Salford and Eccles
Graham Stringer, MP for Blackley and Broughton
Derek Twigg, MP for Halton
Stephen Timms, Member of Parliament for East Ham
Clive Lewis, Member of Parliament for Norwich South
Hilary Benn MP for Leeds Central
Baroness Ilora Finlay de Llandaff, peer of crossbench
Jenny Jones, Baroness of Moulsecoomb
Krupesh Hirani, Brent Council and Labor & Co-operative Party London Assembly candidate for
Brent and Harrow
Andrew Cooper, Kirklees Council and Green Party candidate for West Yorkshire mayor
Anne Clarke, Barnet Council and Labor & Co-operative Party London Assembly candidate for
Barnet and Camden
Ann Forsaith, Leeds City Council
Paul Wray, Leeds City Council
Ian Ward, Head of Birmingham City Council
Sharon Thompson, Cabinet Member for Birmingham City Homes and Neighborhoods
advice
John O’Shea, Birmingham City Council Street Scene and Parks Cabinet Member
Sir Richard Leese, Head of Manchester City Council
Suzanne Richards, Member of the Housing and Regeneration Board of Manchester City Council
Drew Heffernan, Chairman of the London Borough of Sutton Council Planning Committee
John Leech, opposition Liberal Democrat leader in Manchester City Council
Anton Georgiou, London Borough of Brent and Liberal Democrat candidate for the London Assembly
for Brent and Harrow
Julien Pritchard, Birmingham City Council
Jayne McCoy, Deputy Chief of the London Borough of Sutton
Mohammed Iqbal, Leeds City Council
Elizabeth Nash, Leeds City Council
Liz Clements, Birmingham City Council
Fred Grindrod, Birmingham City Council
Mary Locke, Birmingham City Council
Martin Straker Welds, Birmingham City Council
Kath Hartley, Ladywood Ward, Birmingham City Council
Albert Bore, Ladywood Quarter, Birmingham City Council
Mohammed Idrees, Alum Rock Quarter, Birmingham City Council
Lou Robson, Hall Green North, Birmingham City Council
Mark Wright, Hotwells & Harborside, Bristol City Council
Ruth Dombey, Head of the London Borough of Sutton Council
Emily O’Brien, Green Party Councilor, Lewes District Council
Milly Manley, Green Party Councilor, Lewes District Council
Geoff Barraclough, City of Westminster
Sara Conway, Burnt Oak Borough, London Borough of Barnet
Janice Long, London Borough of Brent
Tracy Kelly, Deputy Statutory Mayor, Salford City Council
Charlie McIntyre, Salford City Council
Ann-Marie Humphreys, Salford City Council
Sharmina August, Salford City Council
John Walsh, Salford City Council
Stuart Dickman, Salford City Council
John Warmisham, Salford City Council
Mike McCusker, Salford City Council
Marcus Johns, Deansgate Quarter, Manchester City Council
Jon-Connor Lyons, Piccadilly Quarter, Manchester City Council.
William Jeavons, Deansgate Quarter, Manchester City Council
Nigel Murphy, Deputy Head of Manchester City Council
Barbara Bentham, Salford City Council
Annette Wright, Hulme Quarter, Manchester City Council
Cllr Adele Douglas, Piccadilly Quarter, Manchester City Council
Andrew Western, Priory Parish and Head of Trafford Council
Joan Davies, Deansgate Quarter, Manchester City Council
Mike Freeman, Sale Moor, Trafford Council
Derek Antrobus, Salford City Council
Mike Pevitt, Salford City Council
Wilson Nkurunziza, Salford City Council
David Jarman, Longford Quarter, Trafford Council
Neil Reynolds, Salford City Council
Shirley Procter, Flixton Quarter, Trafford Council
Jane Slater, Stretford Quarter, Trafford Council
Kevin Procter, Urmston Ward, Trafford Council
Tom Ross, Stretford Quarter, Trafford Council
Lee-Ann Igbon Hulme Ward, Manchester City Council
Lewis Nelson, Cadishead Ward, Salford City Council
Gina Reynolds, Senior Member of Adult Services, Health and Welfare at Salford City Council
Martin Phipps, Town Hall, Sheffield City Council
Ruth Mersereau, Town Hall, Sheffield City Council
Douglas Johnson, Town Hall, Sheffield City Council
Alison Teal, Nether Edge and Sharrow neighborhood, Sheffield City Council
Peter Garbutt, Nether Edge and Sharrow neighborhood, Sheffield City Council
Angela Argenzio, Broomhill and Sharrow Vale, Sheffield City Council
Kaltum Rivers, Broomhill and Sharrow Vale, Sheffield City Council
Paul Turpin, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield City Council
Paul Kohler, Trinity Ward, Merton Council (Liberal Democrat)
Anthony Fairclough, Dundonald Ward, Merton Council (Liberal Democrat)
Sarah Doyle, Liverpool City Council
Sarah Bogle, Southampton City Council
John Merry, Deputy Mayor of the City of Salford
Emma Taylor, Ancoats and Beswick Quarter, Manchester City Council
Majid Dar, Ancoats and Beswick Quarter, Manchester City Council
Joshua Brooks, Salford City Council
Jim Dawson, Salford City Council
Joanne Harding, Trafford Council
Michele Barnes, Salford City Council
Laurence Walsh, Metropolitan Borough of Trafford Council
Robert Sharpe, Little Hulton Ward, Salford Council
Hina Bokhari, West Barnes, Merton Council (Liberal Democrat) and spokesperson for
Sutton, Cheam and Worcester Park
Adam Hug, leader of the Westminster Labor Group
Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London
Caroline Pidgeon MBE, member of the London Liberal Democrat Assembly
Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor of London for Housing and Residential Development
Leonie Cooper, member of the London Assembly of Merton & Wandsworth and member of the
Housing and fire committee of the assembly
Emma Wallace, Green Party candidate for the Greater London Authority for Brent and Harrow
Ed Carlisle, Leeds Green Party (Hunslet and Riverside)
Gerry Proctor MBE, Chairman of Engage Liverpool CIC
Richard Tice, President of Reform UK and former MEP
Colin Noble and Rachel Hartshorne, Leeds Green Party Co-Chairs
Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Area Underground
Paul Dennett, Mayor of Salford, Salford City Council
Emma Dent Coad, Kensington and Chelsea Labor Group, MP for Kensington 2017 to 2019
Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester
Reverend John Davies, Archbishop of Wales
Reverend Paul Bayes, Bishop of Liverpool
Reverend Peter Hill, Bishop of Barking
Reverend Cherry Vann, Bishop of Monmouth
Reverend Gregory Cameron, Bishop of St Asaph
Venerable Alastair Cutting, Archdeacon of Lewisham and Greenwich
The Reverend Andy Batchelor, Parish of Harbury and Ladbroke with Ufton.
Reverend Gareth Wardell, St Clement & St James Parish, W11 (Grenfell Tower Parish)
Reverend Hugh Nelson, Bishop of St Germans
Reverend John Stroyan, Bishop of Warwick
Rev. Dr Woyin Karowei Dorgu, Bishop of Woolwich, Diocese of Southwark
Reverend Dr Joanne Woolway Grenfell, Bishop of Stepney
Reverend Dr Ric Thorpe, Bishop of Islington
Reverend Christopher Chessun, Bishop of Southwark
Reverend Alan Smith, Bishop of St Albans
Reverend Dr John Thomson, Bishop of Selby
Reverend Dr David Walker, Bishop of Manchester
Reverend Robert Atwell, Bishop of Exeter
Reverend Guli Francis-Dehqani, Bishop of Loughborough
Reverend Christine Hardman, Bishop of Newcastle
Reverend William Hazlewood, Bishop of Lewes
Venerable Dr Rosemarie Mallett, Archdeacon of Croydon
Reverend Dr Pete Wilcox, Bishop of Sheffield
Reverend Philip North, Bishop of Burnley
Reverend Roger Morris, Regional Bishop of Colchester
Reverend Dr Graham Tomlin, Bishop of Kensington
Phil Spencer, TV presenter and founder of Move iQ
Phil Murphy, Fire Safety Consultant in High Rise Residential Buildings, MSC
Dr Jonathan Evans, FIMechE, Ash and Lacy
Christopher Blythe OBE
Jane Duncan OBE, Chair of the Royal Institute of British Architects Fire Safety Expert Group
Frances Maria Peacock, Certified Architectural Technologist, Certified Building Engineer and
fire engineer
Gill Kernick, Safety Culture and Leadership Consultant and Grenfell Tower Resident 2011-2014
Ian Magenis, Director at Scanlans Property Management
Dr Nigel Glen, Managing Director of the Association of Residential Managing Agents
Christina McAnea, General Secretary at Unison
Matt Wrack, General Secretary of the Union of Fire Fighters
The Institute of Residential Property Management
Natasha Elcock, President of Grenfell United
Sébastien O’Kelly, President and CEO of Leasehold Knowledge Partnership
Cath Williams, co-founder of the National Leasehold Campaign
Katie Kendrick, Founder of the National Leasehold Campaign
Michael Mansfield QC
Professor Susan Bright, University of Oxford
Adrian Williamson QC
Paul Ridge, lawyer at Bindmans LLP
Graham French, Legal Advisor at Russell-Cooke LLP
Sam Stein QC
Matthew Purcell, James Saunders, Nia Williams, partners at Saunders Law Oliver Fisher Solicitors
Andrew Dymond, lawyer at 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square
