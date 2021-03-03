Donald Kirk: Reflecting on Taiwan’s Future with President Biden | Chroniclers









DONALD KIRK InsideSources

China’s claims to the separatist island province of Taiwan have become so strident, so carefully threatening, that the danger of China attempting to wrest it by force of arms, daring the United States to come to the aid of the Taiwans, has reached its highest level in decades. As Mao Zedong forces completed their takeover of mainland China in 1949, Chinese nationalist forces in Chiang Kai-shek escaped the Red Army by fleeing to the redoubt on the island. Since then, Mao and his successors have been shaking their fists on their side of the Strait of Formosa. President Joe Biden made it clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping in a two-hour telephone conversation that he would denounce the Chinese crackdown on Muslim Uyghurs in northern and northwestern China and the suppression of democracy in Hong Kong. It is not certain, however, that Biden demonstrates the Americas’ commitment to the defense of Taiwan as then-President Bill Clinton did when he sent warships across the Straits between Taiwan and the mainland in response to Chinese threats in 1996. I visited Taipei during the Taiwan Strait Crisis and will never forget the feeling of relief when the United States sent an aircraft carrier battle group led by the USS Nimitz into the waters between Taiwan and the mainland. in direct response to intimidating Chinese missile tests. It was clear that Clinton had shown that the United States would fight for Taiwan if China turned its rhetorical threats into war. Since then, China has dramatically increased its firepower and grown into a much more aggressive and richer power, posing a threat not only to Taiwan but also to Japan, which has invaded much of the east and north. -est of China in the 1930s.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos