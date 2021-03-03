PM Modi indicates that agricultural laws will remain in force; Encourages private participation in the agricultural sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted the need for new agricultural reforms and also vouched for the creation of new agricultural producer organizations (OPF), India time reports.

He believes that OPFs can help small and marginal farmers gain improved technological access, finance, market and inputs, and obtain better prices for their products.

Addressing a webinar on the effective implementation of budget arrangements for the agricultural sector, the Prime Minister said: We need to expand our country’s agricultural sector to the global processed food market. We need to increase the number of agro-industrial clusters near the villages so that the villagers get a job related to agriculture in the village itself.

He recommended that farmers partner with FPOs, which can increase their bargaining power for better prices. PM Modi refrained from commenting on recently passed agricultural laws. However, the heart of his speech was to allow farmers to have better access to the market beyond the usual mandis; which is also the heart of the three laws passed in September 2020.

In fact, PM Modi also mentioned private participation in the agricultural sector, especially in terms of research and development (R&D).

He focused on the One District, One Product program to promote Indian products to the international market. These products should be promoted in a bundled approach to increase their value and subsequently increase farmers’ incomes.