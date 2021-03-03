China Inc. publicly adheres to Xi’s zero carbon 2060 goal

SHANGHAI – Chinese lawmakers, due to meet in Beijing on Friday, are expected to set a timeline for meeting President Xi Jinping’s goal of eliminating net carbon dioxide emissions by 2060.

Ahead of the annual session of the National People’s Congress, which is due to adopt a new five-year national development plan, many of the country’s largest companies and emitters have been pushing to publicly embrace the goal of carbon neutrality.

State-owned oil company PetroChina has pledged to spend up to $ 1.5 billion annually over the next five years on low-carbon power generation projects, as a step towards net emissions ” almost zero ”. The country’s largest steel and aluminum producers pledged in January to deploy new technologies to reduce their emissions. And internet conglomerate Tencent Holdings has pledged to use artificial intelligence and solar power to meet the power needs of its offices and data centers.

“The most important thing in China is whether an objective has a high priority for central management,” said Xu Yuan, professor of resource management at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “In the case of carbon neutrality, it is at the top of the list. The promises of these companies are therefore significant. [and] will be used to assess the performance of their management teams. “

Beijing is more concerned with the 2060 target itself, he said, not with how it is achieved.

“Large state-owned enterprises are not very constrained to take action or deploy technology, as long as they can achieve the goal,” he said. “If so, rewards will be distributed, such as promotion opportunities. Otherwise, penalties will be imposed.”

So far, corporate announcements on reducing carbon emissions have been light on difficult details.

Max Petrov, senior business research analyst at energy information firm Wood Mackenzie, noted in comments on his firm’s website that PetroChina’s investment pledges were only 1% to 2%. % of its planned annual expenditure, compared to 20% or even 33%. that European oil companies like BP and Eni have allocated.

“I just don’t see PetroChina ready to embark on the kind of transformation that BP and Eni have announced,” he said. “The company’s mandate remains firmly in oil and gas. Is PetroChina ready to transform its existing profitable business? Very unlikely.”

Chen Derong, chairman of state-owned Baowu Steel Group, said in January that his company would step up research to promote the sustainable development of the steel industry, which accounts for 15% of China’s carbon emissions. It will encourage the use of digital technology, including AI, to integrate management and production for more efficient use of resources and energy.

The leading steel producer has pledged to peak carbon emissions by 2023 and reduce its CO2 production by 30% by 2025 and a further 30% by 2035, with the goal of reach net zero by 2050.

Aluminum Corp. of China and China Hongqiao Group, the country’s largest public and private aluminum producers, respectively, established a joint seven-point plan for low-carbon development in January, with a similar focus on technological adaptation.

“Together, we aim to strengthen accountability, highlight synergy and achieve the ‘peak carbon’ target and achieve the ‘carbon neutral’ vision for our country on schedule and make the industry better aluminum for building a beautiful China and a beautiful world, “they said.

Despite the vague promises, analysts see the company’s signage as meaningful.

“Even without a clear roadmap, these commitments are likely to have real implications for the decarbonization of the energy sector,” said Li Yifei, assistant professor of environmental studies at New York University in Shanghai. “We will likely see large-scale decarbonization ‘demonstration projects’ from major Chinese oil and steel companies in the coming months.”

“There are not many concrete steps in the promises of the oil and steel companies so far, but the vision of carbon neutrality will begin to affect business decision-making processes and future investments,” said Yan Qin, Senior Energy Analyst at Refinitiv Data Service. . “For [reach] peak emissions by 2030, the energy and industrial sectors should take action to improve efficiency and reduce emissions. “

She expects carbon trading to play an important role in driving this process. China officially launched a national carbon trading scheme last month, although actual trading has yet to begin and only large power producers are subject to emission caps at this time.

“The regulator doesn’t want to scare the participants in the early years with overly strict requirements,” Yan said. “[But] the regulator said the benchmarks would be tightened each year. “

Governments and businesses elsewhere will be following China Inc.’s moves closely, given that the country is the world’s largest carbon emitter.

“China’s role and contribution are the most important for the success of global efforts to fight climate change,” said Pavan Vyakaranam, energy analyst at research firm GlobalData.

NYU’s Li, however, noted that China Inc.’s business now extends well beyond the country’s borders, with investment in foreign production on the rise.

“The carbon footprint of the Chinese economy is global,” he said. “It would be a shame for these public enterprises (public enterprises) to achieve decarbonization gains in the domestic market while generating even more emissions abroad.”