PM Modi Bangladesh visits Bengal polls 2021

Why PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh around Bengal polling stations is a 'smart decision'

On the day West Bengal sees the first of its eight State Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be heading to an unusual shrine in Bangladesh – Orakandi. Orakandi is not far from Tungipara in Gopalgunj, the ancestral home of “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his daughter Sheikh Hasina, the current Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

It is the holiest sanctuary of the “Matua” community, a Hindu sect whose number is considerable in both West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Modi will reach Bangladesh on March 26, a day observed in Bangladesh as Independence Day when in 1971 the brutal Pakistan army unleashed “ Operation Searchlight ”, the genocide of the Bengalis by the tens of thousands who sparked the country’s struggle for freedom.

Modi has already expressed his desire to travel to Tungipara, where the “Bangabandhu” is buried and the visit is scheduled for March 27 after the necessary security arrangements from Indian and Bangladeshi security agencies.

On March 27, West Bengal begins its first phase of voting.

But Bangladesh security officials say they now have a new request, Modi wants a visit to Orakandi to pay homage to Harichand Thakur, the founder of the Matua sect, who was born there on March 11, 1812.

“We are reviewing the security aspects of the proposed visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Orakandi and once we are satisfied we will authorize the trip,” said a senior security official in Bangladesh. But he did not want to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Other Bangladeshi officials say the authorization is a mere formality, as Bangladeshis generally do not refuse to visit Indian dignitaries if they wish to visit part of the country for personal reasons. For example, the late Indian President Pranab Mukherjee still visited his wife’s ancestral home in Narail.

Harichand Thakur formed the Matua Mahasangha and introduced it as a religious reform movement around AD 1860 after reaching “ atmadarshan ” in Orakandi in what is now Gopalgunj district (part of greater Faridpur) in Bangladesh current.

The teachings of Thakur establish education as being of paramount importance to the adherent and the upliftment of the population, the duty of the adherent, while also providing a formula for ending social conflict.

Matua-Mahasangha believes in “Swayam-Dikshiti” (self-realization).

So, whoever has faith in Darshan or the philosophy of God Harichand belongs to Matua Mahasanga.

Santanu Thakur, the current head of Matua Mahasangha, is the BJP deputy of Bongaon, his father Manjul Krishna Thakur was a former minister of state.

The ‘Matua’ vote is believed to be a deciding factor in the North 24-Parganas and Nadia district and the BJP is involved in a huge battle with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to win over the community with numbers in Bangladesh , in West Bengal and elsewhere, it is said to be close to 3 crores.

The Matuas strongly insisted that the Citizenship Amendment Act guarantee Indian citizenship to a large part of the community that settled in West Bengal from Bangladesh after partition and in particular after the anti-Hindu pogroms of 2001-02 under the government of Khaleda Zia in Bangladesh.

Despite no clear estimate, experts believe that Matua’s numbers are evenly distributed in Bangladesh and West Bengal with a pinch elsewhere in India and outside.

Mamata Banerjee is close to “Boro Ma” Mamatabala Thakur, the mother figure of the community, while Santanu is the community’s first non-TMC MP.

“If Modi succeeds in visiting and praying at the Orakandi shrine, he would be the first Indian prime minister to have done so. It could strike a chord with the Matuas and tip their support for BJP in Bengal polls. western, “said Sukhoranjan, observer for Bangladesh. Dasgupta.

“It’s a smart decision.”

Dasgupta is the author of “Midnight Massacre”, a detailed account of the 1975 coup that killed Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with much of his family.

Analyst Ashis Biswas says that Modi’s proposed visit to Tungipara and Orakandi is a classic “two birds with one stone” movement.

“The visit to Tungipara will undoubtedly go well with Prime Minister Hasina and all pro-liberation forces in Bangladesh and will rekindle memories of India’s role in the liberation of Bangladesh. Visit to Orakandi can help the cause of BJP with the Matuas, ”Biswas said.

