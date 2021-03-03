Boris Johnson plans to persuade people to stop using cocaine – News





Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing an advertising campaign to persuade people to stop using cocaine and other recreational drugs. The campaign will run on billboards and posters as well as radio and television advertisements and will aim to make the use of drugs such as cocaine socially unacceptable than drinking and driving, with an emphasis on “middle class drug use” which the government says funds violent gang activity and crime in the UK. Read this next: How Drugs Won the War on Drugs The temperature reports that the Prime Minister drew on previous government public awareness campaigns that have been successful in influencing public attitudes towards drink driving and road safety. A source speaking to the newspaper says there have been talks between Downing Street and the Home Office to discourage people from using recreational drugs and that Boris Johnson wants to “make drug use socially unacceptable”. Read this next: Insta-gram: How UK Cocaine Dealers Got Faster & Better The campaign is expected to launch later this year and will target the ‘demand side’ of the UK drug trade. 65 million has already been recently invested in the country’s police force to combat the “supply side” run by drug gangs. This isn’t the first time Conservative politicians have been linked to cocaine Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to trying cocaine in college (he attended Oxford) while one of his ministers, Michael Gove, also admitted to using the drug. In 2015, a senior advisor to then-chancellor George Osborne was filmed smoking crack cocaine. Read more: The rise and fall and rise of ketamine Drug commentators such as Mixmag contributor Max Daly asked the government’s link between ‘middle class drug use’ and gang violence in the UK, claiming that buying drugs like cocaine actually has more of an impact on her home country. The campaign is also the latest battle in the “war on drugs”, which has proven increasingly ineffective over the past decade as a recent part of the campaign. Mixmag investigation. Read this next: Get the best of Mixmag directly on your Facebook DMs







