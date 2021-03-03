Tensions rise between Turkey and Iran as Ankara expands operations in Iraq

By Dorian Jones

Turkish-Iranian tensions are increasing because of Turkey’s ongoing military operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq. Regional rivals are engaged in increasingly bitter diplomatic battles as Ankara threatens to expand its Iraqi operations to a strategically important region used by an Iran-backed militia.

“We do not accept at all, whether it is Turkey or any other country, to intervene militarily in Iraq or to advance or to have a military presence in Iraq”, declared the Iranian ambassador in Iraq , Iraj Masjedi, in an interview aired on Saturday.

Turkey’s envoy to Iraq Fatih Yildiz hit back in a tweet, “[Masjedi is] the last person to lecture Turkey “on respecting Iraq’s borders.

According to Turkish media, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Farazmand to tell him that Turkey expected Iran to support Turkey’s “fight against terrorism”.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu angered Tehran by claiming on Sunday that Iran was harboring “525 terrorists”. Turkish Ambassador to Iran Derya Ors was then summoned by Iran’s Foreign Ministry to receive an official protest and denial that Iran offers any support to terrorist groups and is serious in the fight against terrorism.

Turkey’s ongoing military operations in Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) are at the center of the increasingly bitter diplomatic fighting between Tehran and Ankara. The PKK has been waging a decades-long insurgency against Turkey from bases across the border in northern Iraq. The United States and the European Union both designate the PKK as a terrorist organization.

According to analysts, Tehran considers Turkey’s growing presence in Iraq to encroach on its sphere of influence. “Turkey’s military presence in northern Iraq is a fact that does not make Iran happy,” said Zaur Gasimov, a regional expert at the University of Bonn.

But Ankara is vowing to expand its Iraqi operations after 13 Turkish citizens held hostage by the PKK were killed in a February raid by Turkish forces on a Kurdish militant base in Iraq. “Nowhere is safe for terrorists, neither Qandil, nor Sinjar, nor Syria,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Devlet Bahceli, head of MHP, Erdogan’s ruling AKP parliamentary coalition partner, said a military operation in Iraq’s Sinjar region was “a matter of life and death.”

The region of Sinjar, or Shengal in Kurdish, is located on the border of Iraq with Syria. ISIS was ousted from the region by a coalition of Kurdish forces, including the PKK.

Ankara says Sinjar is an essential logistics base for the PKK to supply its Syria-based affiliates who are part of the United States-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. The region is also an important base for Iranian-backed militias.

The Sinjar Accord signed in October 2020 by the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi Federal Government aimed to suppress the PKK. But Ankara claims the PKK never left the area, claiming its forces merged with local militias.

“In Iraq’s Shengal region, PKK-affiliated groups are working with Iran-backed militias of Hashdi al-Shaabi or PMF,” said Galip Dalay of London-based Chatham House. “There is a tacit understanding between Iran and PKK militants, whether in Iraq or Syria.”

“PMF units affiliated with Iran are cooperating with [Shengal Resistance Units] in Shengal, which Turkey considers a direct extension of the PKK, ”said Aydin Selcen, former Turkish consular chief in Iraqi Kurdistan and now columnist for the Turkish news site Duvar.

Tehran denies any cooperation with the PKK.

The Turkish military launched numerous airstrikes against Sinjar last year. But Ankara is pressuring Baghdad for a joint ground operation to rid the region of Kurdish militants.

“We can say that we are determined to eliminate terrorists through our cooperation with the regional administration and Baghdad,” Turkish defense chief Hulusi Akar said during a visit to Iraq in January.

But Ankara’s hopes of a joint Iraqi operation in Sinjar are fading. “Iran also appears to be advancing Baghdad’s resistance to a joint Turkey-Iraq-IKR (Iraqi Kurdish forces) military operation in Shengal,” Selcen said.

In a further rise in tensions, local media claim that the PMF’s Iranian-backed militia is stepping up its presence in Sinjar, deploying three new brigades, following Turkey’s latest threats of intervention.

Local Turkish media, citing Iraqi Kurdish officials, say the PMF has deployed 15,000 fighters and built new bases in Sinjar to counter any Turkish military threat.

Analysts say it is likely that the Turkish military could overwhelm local militias in Sinjar. But the diplomatic cost to Ankara could turn out to be high and risk further fueling tensions with its powerful neighbor Iran for potentially short-term military gains.