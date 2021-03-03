Language barrier to development must be overcome through education in local languages: PM Modi





There is no shortage of talent in the country, and those who know only their own language should not be excluded from India’s development journey, he said in a webinar.



India’s education system must break down language barriers to ensure that people in rural areas or poor households are not deprived of opportunities to let their talent flourish, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Speaking to a webinar on education initiatives in the Union budget on Wednesday, he said the focus on learning in local languages ​​was one of the most important improvements brought about by the new national education policy. Talents abound in the country, and those who only know their own language should not be excluded from India’s development journey. It was important to work in mission mode to ensure that the talents of those in rural areas or poor families were not allowed to die, but instead had the opportunity to flourish, Modi said. To build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is important that young people have self-confidence. Self-confidence comes when young people have confidence in their education, skills and knowledge, he said. It was up to all academics and language experts to ensure that the best content from the country and the world was available in Indian languages, Modi said, adding that this is certainly possible in the age of technology. This needs to be done from primary to higher education, with the creation of content in Indian languages ​​for all subjects, be it medicine, engineering, technology or management, has t -he declares. The national language translation mission also played a key role in achieving this. The Prime Minister noted that limiting knowledge and research is a grave injustice to the country’s potential. In fact, opportunities were opening up in sectors such as space, atomic energy and agriculture for talented young people. Mr Modi said the Union budget had broadened the government’s efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capacity. The emphasis was on equity of access and institution building, he added, pointing out the National Research Foundation which was being created with an allocated budget of 50,000 crore.

You’ve reached your free item limit this month. Membership benefits include Today’s paper Find a mobile version of daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any limitations. Personalized recommendations A shortlist of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Switch easily from one article to another, as our pages load instantly. Dashboard A one-stop-shop to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Report We keep you informed of the most recent and important developments, three times a day. Support quality journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword puzzles, and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos