What time is the PMQ today? Watch Boris Johnson take on Keir Starmer live ahead of Rishi Sunak’s budget speech

Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Ministers’ Questions (PMQ) today before Rishi Sunak presents his 2021 budget.

The Prime Minister and the leader of the Labor Party are likely to address the key points expected in the chancellors’ economic statement, as well as the UK’s response to Covid-19.

As cases continue to be ahead of the proposed easing of lockdown measures, new warnings were issued this week following the detection of cases of the Brazilian coronavirus.

Here’s how to look at today’s PMQs and the budget announcement, and what we know about Mr. Sunaks’ speech.

What time is the PMQ today?

The last edition of Questions to Prime Ministers will take place on Wednesday 3 March and the action will begin, as always, at 12 noon.

You will be able to watch it live on this page is also broadcast live on theUK Parliament YouTube channel, and on BBC News and Sky News on television, available onlinevia BBC iPlayer hereand theSky News live on YouTube.

For once, however, PMQs are just the appetizers of the political centerpiece of the day: the Chancellors’ 2021 budget statement.

Mr Sunaks’ speech will follow immediately after Mr Johnson and Sir Keir, with the speech due to start around 12:30 p.m.

Usually the speech itself lasts around an hour even with the resumption of Covid on the agenda, it seems unlikely that the Chancellor will match the effort of William Gladstone, who spoke for 4 hours and 45 minutes in 1853.

In a first budget, he will chair a press conference answering questions about his statement from the public and journalists at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Rishi Sunak will present the 2021 budget to the House of Commons on Wednesday March 3, immediately following PMQs (Photo: PA)

What can you expect from Rishi Sunaks Budget?

It has been confirmed that Mr. Sunak will extend the leave program, which currently expires at the end of April, until September.

Likewise, confirmation of a fourth payment under the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) is widely awaited, covering the months of February to April, with 2019-2020 tax returns that can be used to claim the grant.

He also announced that the pubs, restaurants, shops and other businesses hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic will be bolstered with a $ 5 billion grant program to help them reopen as the lockdown is eased.

Then there will be an additional 400 million in additional support to boost the culture sector damaged due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, of which 300 million is expected to be connected to the 1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. Another 77 million will be given to devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to provide similar support to their cultural groups.

Mr Sunak will also set up a major part of a 300m sport recovery program for cricket as fans prepare to return to the stadiums this summer, while a 2.8 million increase will help fund a joint bid from the UK and Ireland to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The Chancellor is believed to be gearing up to extend the business rate holiday for stores amid warnings that main streets face a grim future even after the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Reports indicate that an increase of 20 weekly universal credits introduced last year will be extended, withThe telegraphsuggesting that it could go on for another six months.

Much of the pre-budget speculation has focused on a potential extension of the stamp duty holiday introduced in the initial round of measures last year. It is believed that the tax break, which will expire at the end of March, will be extended for three months with a phase-in period.

The Treasury has already announced that first-time buyers will be able to get a mortgage with a 5 percent down payment, which will make it easier for many of them to climb the housing ladder.

There seems to be a debate over whether it is too early to raise taxes now, when the economy is still so fragile and incomes are slashed for many.

However, increases in capital gains tax and corporate tax have both been suggested as potential measures, with government spending reaching unprecedented levels.

Mr Sunak is also reportedly considering freezing the thresholds at which people start paying income taxes or move up to higher brackets, meaning more people would be dragged into those categories as wages rise.