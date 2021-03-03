Erdogan calls for cooperation against terrorism in Macron’s appeal – world





Published on March 3, 2021 07:12

Tayyip Erdogan told Emmanuel Macron that he wanted their countries to cooperate in the fight against terrorism.

ISTANBUL (AFP) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday that he wanted their countries to cooperate in the fight against terrorism, as Ankara worked to ease tensions with Paris. The two leaders, who have clashed over a range of issues including conflicts in Syria and Libya as well as the eastern Mediterranean, spoke in a video call for the first time since September. According to a statement by the Turkish presidency, Erdogan told Macron that their countries “can contribute significantly to stability and peace” in Europe, the Caucasus, the Middle East and Africa. “There are also measures we can take together … against terrorist organizations,” Erdogan said on Tuesday. “Turkey wishes to cooperate with France in all these fields”, he declared, adding that the Turkish-French collaboration had “a great potential”. The conversation comes after rising tensions between the two countries and heated exchanges between the two presidents, with Erdogan repeatedly suggesting that Macron get “mental checks” and urging the Turkish people to boycott French-labeled products. But in recent weeks, Erdogan has sought to lower the temperature with the European Union amid economic challenges. On Tuesday, Erdogan stressed that Franco-Turkish “friendship” had “overcome many obstacles” since the 16th century under the reign of French King François I and the Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent. However, the Turkish statement did not mention the fate of more than a dozen French professors at Istanbul’s Galatasaray University whose work permits have been delayed and who face the threat of deportation due to of the diplomatic dispute.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos