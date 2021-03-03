Donations, fees and sales: the funds that maintain the quality of the White Houses museums | Washington DC

Jackie Kennedy first visited the White House as a girl. All I remember is flipping through, she told Life magazine. There wasn’t even a booklet to buy. When she became first lady, she set out to turn it from bland and boring into a mansion fit for a president, but someone should pay.

In 1961, Jackie Kennedy founded the White House Historical Association (WHHA) to protect, preserve and guarantee public access to the most famous address in the Americas. Three years later, President Lyndon B. Johnson created the White House Preservation Committee, a group of experts who work to maintain the museum quality of its public spaces.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush was instrumental in reviving the committee and establishing the White House Endowment Trust, which is used for public rooms and the conservation of collections. The White House Acquisition Trust is used to acquire fine and decorative arts.

Both trusts receive funds from the WHHA, which in turn relies on private donations, membership fees and retail sales, including a annual Christmas ornament.

The White House system has this week been used as a benchmark in Britain, where Boris Johnson is trying to set up a charity that could cover the costs of renovating the Downing Street apartment he shares with his fiancee .

Michelle Obama has redesigned the old family dining room, giving it a modern touch. Alma Thomass’s work, right, is the White House’s first by an African-American artist. Photography: Michael Mundy michaelmundy.com/AP

Stewart McLaurin, WHHA president, said he had raised about $ 7 million from donors last year. We get private philanthropy, but it’s totally non-partisan, he explained. I would have a hard time telling you the political affiliation with most of our donors. It is a non-partisan organization.

People give us to support the maintenance of the White House itself, not because of any particular president or political party. Our donors are across the country and come from all walks of life. Not just politically active people, but people with an interest in historic preservation and American history.

The largest donor is David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group and billionaire philanthropist so devoted to presidential history that he donated $ 7.5 million to help the National Park Service repair the Washington monument after he ‘it was damaged by an earthquake in 2010.

Changes to the first and ground floors of the White House, which contains the State Dining Room, Green Room, Blue Room, and others, are made in consultation with the House Curator Blanche and the White House Preservation Committee. The first ladies tend to take an active role.

The fabric on the walls of the Red Room was renovated under the Trump administration. Photography: Patrick Semansky / AP

McLaurin added: Each First Lady undertakes two, four, five projects which are a legacy in the nature of this particular Presidency and it has been our privilege to work with each of these First Ladies and to collaborate with White House staff to make this possible.

Laura Bush made the Lincoln room and the library. Michelle Obama did the State Dining Room and the Old Family Dining Room, also on the State Floor. The red room was the most important of the projects we carried out with the Trump administration.

Between 2012 and 2015, the State Dining Hall received its first major upgrade since 1998, with the White House Endowment Trust bearing the cost of $ 590,000. The designers and materials were selected by Michelle Obama, the first lady, and the preservation committee.

The Associated Press reported: Silk draperies with vertical stripes of peacock blue and ecru replace curtains made of ivory silk brocade and designed with flowers, baskets and ribbons. The blue of the draperies echoes the Kailua blue that adorns the modern-inspired porcelain service the first lady unveiled in April and is reminiscent of the waters surrounding President Barack Obama’s home state of Hawaii.

Michelle Obama made major upgrades to the State Dining Room, including silk draperies with vertical stripes of blue and ecru. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The White House Endowment Trust only deals with renovations within the walls of the White House, while alterations to exterior grounds would typically be the responsibility of the General Service Administration or the National Park Service. McLaurin said he did not know who took note of solar panels installed by Jimmy Carter or a tennis court adapted by Barack Obama so that it could be used for both tennis and basketball. .

Last year, Melania Trump opened a new tennis pavilion on the south court of the White House. It was built in partnership with the Trust for the National Mall and the National Park Service and funded by private donations. Endowment trusts were not involved.

The WHHA, meanwhile, remains proud of its connection to Jackie Kennedy. McLaurin said: I am constantly amazed. Here is a woman who was 31 when her husband was elected President of the United States and she was first lady for less than three years, but the process and procedures she put in place in the early 1960s are still which governs historical preservation and maintains that museum standard for the White House today, 60 years later.