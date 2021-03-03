How Scottish infighting threatens independence: QuickTake

The drama is unfolding just weeks before the country’s May 6 elections which could prove crucial for the future of the whole of the UK Polls show the SNP is on track for a majority who , according to Sturgeon, will strengthen his tenure to pressure British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in another plebiscite on breaking out of the three-century-old union with England and Wales. An Ipsos MORI poll released on February 25 showed the SNP would win a record 72 of the Scottish Parliament’s 129 seats, although the pollster warned that the investigation into the handling of harassment complaints against Salmond was starting to register with voters. Support for Scottish independence fell to 52% from 56% in November.

2. What happened in the last referendum?

Salmond and Sturgeon were the united front for years atop the SNP, and in 2014 led a referendum campaign for independence which at one point had polls suggesting they might simply win. In the end, the Scots voted 55% to 45% to stay in the UK, although the problem never went away and Sturgeon increased his popularity. At the time, Sturgeon described the referendum as a generation-to-generation event. But she now maintains that the UK’s vote in June 2016 to leave the European Union fundamentally changed what it means to be part of the UK. Scotland voted 62% to 38% to stay in the EU in this referendum.

3. How could this probe affect the sturgeon?

As head of Scotland’s semi-autonomous administration and the UK’s third largest party, Sturgeon is one of Britain’s foremost politicians and has been a constant thorn alongside Johnson on the Brexit. The Sturgeons case is that Scotland has been dragged out of the EU against its will and the Scots are sidelined under the Johnsons government, revealing a democratic deficit that only a break with the UK can correct . Johnson, who pissed off Scots by calling the devolution a disaster, says she can’t hold a referendum because it’s too soon after the last one. She considers that she has handled the pandemic well and is praised by the public for her clear message and perceived honesty. But any evidence that she misled Parliament risks undermining that.

Salmond was acquitted in 2020 in court on several counts of sexual assault against women while in office. He claims to be the victim of political collusion which has run to the top of the Scottish government and has included the judiciary, civil service and parliament. After building the SNP into a powerful political force and serving as First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, he passed the baton to Sturgeon after losing the referendum by leaving the UK. inappropriate towards women, but even before his trial a judge ruled that the government investigation into the harassment allegations was illegal and he was awarded 500,000 pounds ($ 699,000) in costs. He says there was a deliberate, prolonged, malicious and concerted effort to purge him of public life, which Sturgeon denies.

5. Why is there an investigation now?

In fact, there are two. The botched handling of complaints against Salmond led to an investigation by a parliamentary committee into how and why the government pursued a criminal case despite reservations about its success. A second investigation by Ireland’s former head of public prosecutions is investigating whether Sturgeon broke the ministerial code by deceiving Parliament as to when she learned of the complaints against Salmond.

Yes very. Her argument with Salmond involves her husband Peter Murrell, who is SNP chief executive, as well as her chief of staff. There is a chance the SNP will have to fight the election without Sturgeon if she is forced to resign. The Conservatives asked him to resign after the publication of legal opinions the government received.

When testifying on February 26, Salmond said the Scottish leadership had failed and that independence must be accompanied by institutions whose leadership is strong and robust and able to protect every citizen from arbitrary authority. Sturgeon, who appeared at the inquest on March 3, apologized for the way the investigation was conducted but ruled out any notion of collusion or that procedures were put in place specifically to target him. It is absurd to suggest that anyone has acted maliciously or as part of a conspiracy, she said.

8. Is Sturgeon able to call another vote for independence?

Yes, if you ask a lot of Scottish nationalists. No, if you ask the UK government. The 2014 vote was called by the Scottish Parliament under unique powers granted to it by the British Parliament. Following this precedent, Johnson is expected to accept another referendum, and it has been clear that he opposes it. Whether he can maintain this position depends on how the political pressure evolves in Scotland and how Sturgeon plays his hand. When asked in January if she would consider holding a consultative referendum unilaterally, she said she remained committed to a legal referendum. A separate case by independence activists seeking a ruling that Scotland already has the power to hold a legally binding referendum has been rushed through an Edinburgh court and the final appeal is expected to be heard before the election of May.

9. Does the way Brexit have been handled matter?

Johnsons’ delivery of a hard Brexit – pulling Britain out of the EU’s single market – gave a Scottish offer of independence more relief, but also made it more complicated. About 60% of Scottish exports go to England, Wales and Northern Ireland. In the independence scenario envisioned by the nationalists in the 2014 referendum, Scotland would have retained the pound, secured a seat on the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, and had no border with the rest of the Kingdom United, since both would have always been members of the EU. Now that the UK has left the EU, an independent Scotland is expected to apply to join the bloc.

10. Would it be automatic?