Biden is the Chinese rival Xi has feared from the start

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades”.

As Xi Jinping draws up China’s latest five-year plan to dominate the global economy, he finds himself desperately absent from Donald Trump.

No, President Xi will not miss the last four years of tariffs, corporate bans and mean White House tweets. But what matters most to Beijing is what President Joe Biden’s predecessor did not do.

As Trump played with trade wars 1980s style, the economic fallout and the redefinition of coal, the United States was not slacking off for the next decade. Rather than building an economical and innovative muscle at home, Trump sought to trip the American rival along the racetrack and win by default.

Biden, on the other hand, is preparing the world’s biggest economy to return to the gym. And to start implementing Washington’s own five-year plan.

The first, of course, is to beat COVID-19. Biden boosting America’s immunization program into high gear and pumping an additional $ 1.9 trillion into the economy is a good start.

Yet it is Biden’s plan to spend hugely on infrastructure, tighten U.S. purchasing requirements in government procurement, cut China off supply chains, and increase antitrust enforcement that should give pause at Xi’s Communist Party – and woo investors.

As much as the United States needs to curb China’s influence, it also needs to genuinely compete with the most populous nation.

Trump was 90% on containment, leaving the United States in an even worse position to compete. For all his speeches on a pivot to Asia, Barack Obama’s 2009-2017 presidency was primarily aimed at combating the fallout from the Lehman shock recession of 2008. The years 2001-2009 of George W. Bush were dominated. by wars in the Middle East, not in China. commitment.

Obama, to his credit, dabbled in multitasking. Its trans-Pacific partnership has been Xi’s worst nightmare. He created a group of 12 countries, representing 40% of the world’s gross domestic product, eager to level the playing field with China. Trump made Xi’s awesome 2017 by pulling Washington out of the deal. Last year, Xi jumped into the Trumpian vacuum with the China-centered 15-country comprehensive regional economic partnership.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping attend state dinner in Beijing in November 2017: Xi finds himself hopelessly absent from Trump. © Reuters

Biden can now join the TPP and increase its membership. But the real job is to get the traumatized United States back in shape. It means moving the innovative mojo out of the country. The only thing Silicon Valley has created in the past four years has been better ways to sell ads. Finally, the United States is getting back to work of increasing productivity, boosting education and modernizing crumbling infrastructure, from power grids to telecommunications, to high-speed rail, while reducing its carbon footprint.

China is gearing up for Biden’s next executive order to partner with Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and other high-tech allies to build supply chains for semiconductor chips and d other strategic products that are less dependent on Xi’s economy.

Unsurprisingly, Beijing rejects the effort. Team Xi’s counters that seek to marginalize mainland chips, high-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals, and critical materials like rare earths are fancy. “China believes that artificial efforts to move these chains and decouple are unrealistic,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Still, Zhao’s pullback could have been operational before January 20, before Biden took power. He ignores how impatiently multitasking is back in a White House, not in the glory days past.

Biden rolling out his own de facto five-year plan changes the Group of Two calculation. Finally, we might see competing national health plans that improve the condition of the global economy. At the very least, the Biden era means that the United States and China are perhaps more in competition than they are brawling.

In Trumpian circles, this will be seen as a surrender. In reality, it is an economic realpolitik. China’s scale and Xi’s ambitions cannot be tamed by taxes on goods or efforts to strangle tech giants like Huawei Technologies, Jack Ma’s Ant Group, or Tencent Holdings.

Biden, wisely, seeks to put the United States back in the tech race for 2025 and beyond. As Trump brought back fossil fuels and asbestos, Xi’s China was investing trillions of dollars to own the future of aerospace, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, digital currencies, electric vehicles, progress in the fifth generation (5G) network, renewable energies, robots, semiconductors. and hit tech unicorns to make Silicon Valley East a reality.

Biden, in stark contrast to Trump, wants to spend hundreds of billions of dollars, $ 300 billion to start with, on new research and development to keep the U.S. tech industry ahead. He’ll have to think bigger considering how well Xi’s team have used the past four years to good effect.

Not ideally, in any case. Xi’s many goals – an opaque response to the coronavirus; stifle Hong Kong’s democratic hopes; clashes with India; provocations in the South China Sea; crackdown on the Muslim Uyghur community – Beijing’s soft power has done no favors.

On the economy, however, China has circled the United States forgetting that the focus should be on 2025, not 1985. It’s on display again in Beijing this week as Xi’s party announces its intention to bet big on emerging technologies from biotechnology to electric and hydrogen vehicles and design computer chips without the help of Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm and its peers.

This is where the real economic battle of tomorrow lies. And as Xi rolls out China’s next campaign, White House Biden braces for the real competition Xi fears.