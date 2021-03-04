New opportunities are developing for students and young scientists with a focus on higher education, research and innovation: PM Narendra Modi | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday March 3, 2021 that new opportunities are developing for students and young scientists with a constant focus on higher education, research and innovation. Prime Minister Modi said: “India is among the 50 most innovative countries in the world in the Global Innovation Index and is constantly doing better. With the sustained promotion of higher education, research and innovation, new opportunities for our students and young scientists are developing a lot. And the good thing is that there is a satisfactory growth in the participation of girls in R&D. “ The Prime Minister’s comments came during his remarks during a webinar on the effective implementation of budget provisions for the education sector. Discuss measures taken in this year’s budget for the education sector. https://t.co/2WpBqIAdFL Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2021 He said the second biggest goal after health in this year’s budget was education, skills, research and innovation. “Better synergy in universities, colleges and R&D institutes has become the greatest need of our country today. In view of this, Glue Grant has been awarded under which the necessary mechanisms can be prepared in nine cities “, added the Prime Minister. He said this brainstorming session takes place today at a time when the country is rapidly moving towards transforming the entire ecosystem that is giving direction to its personal, intellectual and industrial temperament and talent. Prime Minister Modi said that confidence among the country’s youth is just as essential to building a self-sufficient India. Confidence only comes when young people have full confidence in their education, knowledge and skills. Confidence only comes when they realize that their education gives them the opportunity to do their jobs and also provides them with the right skills. necessary skills, ”he said. He said the focus on learning, skills development and upgrading in this budget is also unprecedented. “All of the provisions in this budget will result in a massive shift in the country’s approach to higher education. The budget further expands the efforts that have been made to link education with employability and entrepreneurial skills over the years. years, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted. He pointed out that for the first time, the focus is more on Atal DIY labs in schools to Atal incubation centers in higher institutions across the country. PM Modi said the new tradition of hackathons for start-ups has become a major force for young people and industry in the country. “More than 3,500 start-ups have been encouraged through the National Initiative for the Development and Exploitation of Innovation,” he said. Prime Minister Modi also informed that three supercomputers – ParamShivay, Param Shakti and Param Brahma, have been installed at IIT BHU, IIT-Kharagpur and IISER, Pune as part of the national SuperComputing mission. “Plans are underway to install such supercomputers in more than a dozen institutions across the country this year. Three sophisticated Analytical and Technical Assistance Institutes (SATHI) are also serving IITKharagpur, IIT Delhi and BHU,” a- he declared.







