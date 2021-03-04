Politics
PM Modi could launch exchange points and connectivity projects in Dhaka
The launch of more border exchange points and connectivity projects connecting India and Bangladesh should be among the main lessons of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to India’s closest regional neighbor later this month -this.
Modi is expected to be in Dhaka on March 26-27 for the celebrations of the centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the father of the nation, the 50th anniversary of the birth of Bangladesh and five decades of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.
Before Modis’ visit, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is due to travel to Dhaka on Thursday to confirm the agenda and possible deliverables, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Bangladesh marks Modis’s first overseas visit after a year in which the covid-19 pandemic put an end to all travel and physical meetings, underscoring the special policy the eastern neighbor initially occupies in the neighborhood of New Delhis.
Ties with Dhaka have been described by authorities as the lifeblood of the “neighborhood first” initiative. Dhaka is India’s largest development partner, with New Delhi having provided three lines of credit worth $ 8 billion over the past eight years for the development of roads, railways, shipping , ports and other infrastructure.
One of the takeaways from Modis’s visit is the inauguration of more border haats or commercial markets. Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran last week visited Assam and Meghalaya. In Meghalaya, Imran discussed the possibility of opening new points of. There are already four of these points each in Meghalaya and Tripura.
The opening of new haats at the border aims to increase trade between the landlocked northeast of India and Bangladesh, in addition to promoting people-to-people contacts.
Modis’ visit could see the inauguration of a bridge over the Feni River connecting the south of Tripura to Ramgarh in Bangladesh. The approximately two-kilometer-long bridge, which construction began in 2017, is seen as the key to a seamless connection with the port of Chittagong in Bangladesh.
The covid-19 pandemic has caused the construction process to slow down, but the bridge is considered to be nearing completion, according to press reports.
The two countries also worked to restore six rail links that were severed by the India-Pakistan War of 1965 before Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation. Five of those links have been reestablished. Two passenger train services have been launched and a third is expected to receive the green flag soon.
Bangladesh has also expressed interest in joining the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway project, “said one of the above. Once completed, the highway is to be extended to Vietnam.
According to Biswajit Dhar, professor of international trade at New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University, the increase in the number of border haats will provide a major boost to trade. This can be further improved if the land customs offices are transformed into integrated checkpoints, which will allow a smoother trade flow. “
India has been pushing for increased trade between northeast India and Bangladesh in order to reduce the trade deficit. Bangladesh is currently India’s largest trading partner in South Asia. India’s exports to Bangladesh in fiscal year 2018-19 were $ 9.21 billion, and imports from Bangladesh during the same period were $ 1.04 billion.
