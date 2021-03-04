The 30e In December, authorities in China’s Guangdong Province sentenced 24 citizens for discussing and posting personal information about the Xi Jinpings family online. While the Chinese authorities imposed varying sentences on all involved, one citizen in particular was labeled a “principal offender” and received the most severe sentence. Niu Tengyu, 21, a frequent user of Esu’s websites with more than 200 online entries, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for “quarreling and causing unrest, violating citizens’ personal information and conducting business. illegal ”. However, Niu Tengyus’ mother revealed that it has not been proven that her son even posted the personal information online and that he was severely tortured for over 30 days and forced to write a false confession. .

Niu Tengyus’ mother confirmed that one of her son’s arms was permanently injured and that “he was repeatedly beaten unconscious and then had cold water thrown at him, before he was killed. ‘we tell him to admit to being the leader ”. She then said that “these kids weren’t even the ones who uploaded the photo, but they were used as scapegoats.”

Even Xiao Yanrui, the founder of the Esu website, said Niu Tengyu had no involvement in the publication and discussion and was instead “used as a scapegoat” by the authorities. He pointed out that the initially leaked information that led to their conviction was in fact not even published on the Esu wiki in the first place, but on other websites such as Red Bank Fund and China Wiki. In addition, he said the information was in fact leaked by “corrupt police officers” on these websites.

China calls these websites “Chinas Dirty Web”, and they are usually hosted on foreign servers outside of China, so they cannot be shut down and the creators and users cannot be stopped. Niu Tengyus’ mother said the person in charge of China Wiki “could not be arrested because she was outside the country” and that her son had been used as a scapegoat instead for the department. Maoming police force wins favor with the Chinese Communist Party. and “make a contribution” by removing the Esu wiki.

China calls them “esu” or vulgar websites, however, users of the “esu” websites have never been punished by the court system before for similar doxing cases. Esu Wiki is primarily used as an online meeting place for citizens to share memes and discuss their opinions on various celebrities and athletes, without fear of censorship. However, with the 2019 information leaked regarding Xi Jinpings ‘brother-in-law Deng Jiagui and daughter Xi Mingzes, dates of birth, household registration numbers, Xi Mingzes’ new name, and a new photo of it disclosed, there is no doubt that this matter is political rather than judicial in nature.

The arrest and sentencing of Niu Tengyus is an example of the horrific abuse of power that the Chinese Communist Party and the local police departments loyal to them have been promoting for years. Not only was he excessively tortured for something that would never even show up in court in democratic countries and never show up in China before, but he was also forced to write false confessions while he did not even commit the act because those responsible could not be arrested and the police department needed a scapegoat.

Xiao Yanrui mentioned that if it was impossible for Niu Tengyu to divulge the information, he joined him on a trip in 2019 to see the Hong Kong protests and that could be one of the hidden reasons why the authorities are cracking down on it specifically. .

With Xi Jinpings’ influence, it’s no surprise that no lawyer wants to represent and defend Niu Tengyu, for fear of repercussions and any lawyer willing to do so has already been forced to withdraw from the initial trial.

The world must stop turning a blind eye to China’s constant human rights violation and must ensure that better international systems are put in place to support individuals like Niu Tengyu, as well as lawyers and lawyers. journalists eager to defend people like Niu Tengyu. and prevent such situations from reoccurring.