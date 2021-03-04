Freedom House demotes India to ‘partially free’





Freedom House on Wednesday demoted India from free to partially free, expressing fears that the world’s largest democracy could slide into authoritarianism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Democracy Research Institute, which is independent but receives US funding, highlighted mob violence against Muslims, intimidation of journalists and increasing judicial interference since Modi’s Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata, took power in 2014. “Rather than serving as a champion of democratic practice and a counterweight to the authoritarian influence of countries like China, Modi and his party are tragically leading India itself towards authoritarianism,” Freedom House said in its report. annual. “Under Modi, India appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader, elevating narrow Hindu nationalist interests to the detriment of its founding values ​​of inclusion and equal rights for all.” Freedom House also spoke about the Covid-19 ‘fist’ lockdown ordered by Modi, in which massive numbers of resource-poor workers were forced to cross the country to reach their villages. “The ruling Hindu nationalist movement has also encouraged the scapegoat for Muslims, who have been disproportionately blamed for the spread of the virus and have been attacked by mobs of vigilantes,” he said. With the nation declining by one billion more in Freedom House’s rankings, he said less than 20% of the world’s population live in free countries, the lowest since 1995. Freedom House also expressed concern over the deterioration in Hong Kong, where Beijing has imposed a draconian new security law; Belarus, where strongman Alexander Lukashenko retained power despite protests following an election widely regarded as unfair, and Ethiopia, where Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military campaign in which rights groups reported major abuses. The United States remained classified as free following Donald Trump’s turbulent presidency, but Freedom House warned of the “alarming state of American democracy.” He pointed to the false allegations of Trump’s electoral fraud and the storming of Capitol Hill on January 6 “instigated by the president himself.” Freedom House also highlighted the Trump administration’s dismissal of inspectors general tasked with monitoring government misconduct as well as “disproportionate police violence” against anti-racist protesters last year. “The United States will have to work vigorously to strengthen its institutional guarantees, restore its civic norms and keep the promise of its fundamental principles for all segments of society if it is to protect its venerable democracy and regain global credibility,” a- he declared.







