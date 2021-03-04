US and EU wary of Erdogan’s diplomatic charm offensive | Voice of America

Since the election of US President Joe Bidens, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made diplomatic overtures to the West, promising democratic reforms in his country and promising a serious effort to improve relations with Turkish NATO partners. .

The Turkish leader told French President Emmanuel Macron in a video call on Tuesday that cooperation has huge potential, and added that dialogue has an important role to play.

As two powerful NATO allies, we can make significant contributions to efforts for peace, stability and peace in a vast geography, from Europe to the Caucasus, the Middle East and Africa, said Erdogan in a statement at the end of the conversation.

Also on Tuesday, Erdogan unveiled a long-awaited action plan he has followed since Bidens’ election victory last November, which he said aims to improve human and civil rights in Turkey.

The ultimate goal of the action plan for Turkey is a new civil constitution, the Turkish president underlined in his speech. The plan derives from the obligation of States to protect, in all its affairs and acts and in all State institutions and organizations, the physical and moral integrity as well as the honor and dignity of individuals, a- he announced.



FILE – Members of Reporters Without Borders hold stencils depicting portraits of imprisoned Turkish journalists during a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in Paris on January 5, 2018.

But Erdogans’ critics say the plan of action eerily matches his government’s quashing of dissent. Turkey jails more journalists than any other country in the world and the imprisonment of political opponent Turkish leaders, as well as ‘a continued crackdown on dissident groups, which has become more expansive. after a 2016 coup attempt failed to topple the Islamist populist leader.

Distrust, skepticism

Despite overtures to Biden and Brussels, which included the appointment of a new Turkish ambassador to the United States and Erdogans said he hoped to turn a new leaf in relations with the West after years of strained relations, the offensive diplomatic charm has been received so far. in Washington with suspicion and skepticism.

U.S. officials say that only last year Erdogan was creating a dangerous stalemate in the eastern Mediterranean with Greece and Cyprus over lucrative oil and gas drilling rights. West Europeans and Turkey, other regional neighbors have accused Ankara of meaningfully breaking into a stalemate that has seen opposing warships approaching clash. And even in December, the Turkish president continued to complain about an emerging Western conspiracy against Turkey aimed at thwarting the projection of Turkish power and influence abroad.



FILE – A photograph released by the Turkish Defense Ministry on August 12, 2020 shows the Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis, center, as it is escorted by Turkish Navy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of ‘Antalya, August 10, 2020.

There are few signs the leopard has really moved, a U.S. official told VOA on Wednesday. He was speaking just hours after Turkey announced that it was considering purchasing a second S-400 anti-aircraft missile system from Russia, despite strong disapproval from the United States and NATO.



FILE – The first parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian aircraft near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.

Ankaras’ initial purchase last year of the Russian air defense system, which NATO members say is incompatible with Western alliance membership, prompted even the most lenient Trump administration , to impose sanctions on Turkey.

US and Western officials say it’s hardly surprising that they remain skeptical of the Erdogans’ intentions. It’s hard not to conclude that he’s speaking out of both sides of his mouth, a Western diplomat said. There is no indication that he is easing his crackdown on domestic dissent or turning away from a marriage of convenience with Russia.

Biden has taken an even harsher line on Turkey than his White House predecessor Donald Trump. Before being elected, Biden called Erdogan an autocrat, and the new administration berated Ankara for rights violations and called for the release of prominent activist Osman Kavala.



File – A journalist stands in front of a poster featuring imprisoned philanthropist Osman Kavala, during a press conference given by his lawyers, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2018.

Biden and Erdogan have yet to speak. The only high-level contact so far has been a telephone conversation between Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, and Ibrahim Kalin, a security adviser to the Turkish leader.

EU, Turkish relations

Later this month, EU heads of state and government are expected to review the bloc’s relations with Turkey. There is no doubt that EU governments want a calmer and more predictable relationship with Ankara, according to Marc Pierini, a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Europe research organization.

He says they want to see an improvement in relations with Turkey for economic reasons and because they fear that any further deterioration could prompt Erdogan to break his deal with the EU to prevent refugees from using Turkey again. as a gateway to Europe.

But in a commentary for Carnegie Europe, Pierini notes that Erdogans’ diplomatic charm offensive puts Europeans in a tight spot. They don’t want to be seen blessing Turkey’s autocratic leanings at a time when the country blatantly despises and mocks Europe’s core values, he said. Ankara is working to avoid punitive measures and to fill the agenda with reforms acceptable to Europeans. Yet domestic developments in Turkey continue to point in the opposite direction.

Rights issues

Western diplomats say Ankara wants to limit any dialogue with the United States and Europe to only trade and economic issues, with rights issues and the Erdogan adventurism in Syria, Libya and Central Asia being outside the country. ‘agenda.

So far, it doesn’t seem to be working.



FILE – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department in Washington, February 4, 2021.

On Monday, 170 U.S. lawmakers, Democrats and Republicans, sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging the Biden administration to address troubling human rights issues as it shapes its policy on Turkey.

Lawmakers noted in the letter that Turkey has long been an important partner, but say Erdogan is responsible for the tensions in the relationship.

Strategic issues have rightly received significant attention in our bilateral relations, but the blatant violation of human rights and democratic setback in Turkey are also a major source of concern, lawmakers said, stressing the weakening of the Turkish judicial system, the appointment of Erdogans political allies. in key military and intelligence positions; and the wrongful imprisonment of political opponents, journalists and members of minority groups.