China pours $ 49 billion into Tibetan railway for development

BEIJING – China has started construction of a railway line that would dramatically improve access to Tibet at a cost of 319.8 billion yuan ($ 49.4 billion), as Beijing seeks to tighten its control over the region and exploit the abundant natural resources.

The planned 1,800 km railway will link Lhasa, in the Tibet Autonomous Region, to the capital of Sichuan province, Chengdu. The service is expected to start around 2030.

The price of the railway project exceeds that of the Three Gorges Dam, which cost 250 billion yuan, making it the largest railway line construction project in China, according to national media.

China aims to boost tourism and business travel to Tibet. The aim is to promote economic development to eliminate public discontent, which led to the ethnic unrest of 2008. Beijing is also eager to get its hands on the region’s resources, such as copper and lithium.

Qi Zhala, the chairman of the Communist Party of the regional government, spoke about the railway project at the Tibetan People’s Congress held in January.

“Let us follow President Xi Jinping’s leadership and mark the 100th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Tibet with an exceptionally exceptional achievement,” Qi said.

Currently, those traveling between Chengdu and Lhasa by train should travel through Gansu and Qinghai provinces, a route that takes around 40 hours. The direct connection will allow trains to run at speeds between 120 and 200 km / h, which should reduce the journey time to just over 10 hours.

Qi presented a medium and long term plan starting this year which called for accelerating the construction of infrastructure under the banners of national security and improving the quality of life of the population. This is in line with Xi’s statement at the rail project groundbreaking ceremony in November.

“The railway project is of great importance for maintaining national unity, promoting ethnic unity and consolidating stability in border areas,” Xi said.

A railway connecting Tibet with neighboring Sichuan is a concept dating back to Sun Yat-sen, the Chinese leader who led the Xinhai Revolution of 1911 that overthrew the last imperial dynasty. The first part of the link has been completed between Chengdu and Ya’an, as the segment has a relatively uniform elevation. Construction is also underway for another segment inside Tibet.

A highway is being built in the Tibet Autonomous Region as part of China’s economic development. © Reuters

As part of economic development, a series of hydroelectric dams are being constructed along the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet. Together, they will produce 60 gigawatts of power, which is triple the power of the Three Gorges Dam.

The project is mentioned in China’s five-year plan until 2025 and its long-term goals until 2035. But the project could be postponed by India, which is at a border deadlock with China. Water from Yarlung Tsangpo flows to India and development along the river may affect the water level downstream.

Xi and other senior officials appear to be speeding up resource development in Tibet in accordance with the “dual circulation” policy, which aims to correct China’s dependence on foreign demand. A new rail line would save time and costs for transporting raw materials and processed products to large cities.

Tibet is the leader among the provinces in terms of copper deposits, according to local media. The Autonomous Region is also known as a major producer of lithium, a key component of electric vehicle batteries, of zinc, chromite and beryllium, a rare metal.

Several companies have come to Tibet for the development of resources. Baowu Steel Group, a state-owned company, has decided to buy about half of Tibet Mineral Development, a company that manages chromite, copper and lithium developments. Zijin Mining Group also took a majority stake in Tibet Julong Copper.

“There is an abundance of resources in Tibet, and we will develop the resources so as not to become dependent on foreign supplies,” said a senior government official.

China invested 313.6 billion yuan in Tibet between January 2016 and October 2020, 17% more than initially forecast. The investments seem to have paid off. The autonomous region’s gross domestic product grew 7.8% last year, the highest rate in China, with growth of at least 9% expected this year.