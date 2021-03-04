Shashi Tharoor wants Akbar Chaudry to emulate Imran Khan





Comedian Akbar Chaudry has a special request across the border. “Next on Imran Khan, please,” Indian politician Shashi Tharoor said.

Last week Akbar released a skit showing people how to speak English like Shashi. He made a smoothie with an Oxford dictionary and got high on the smashed pages of a thesaurus.

Akbar thanked Shashi for sharing his skit and said the video on Imran would be about how to win beautiful women, but Akbar himself does not have the relevant experience.

The video was praised by a number of Indians, who were surprised by Akbar’s exceptional imitation skills. The comedian has been invited to do more sketches on Indian politicians.

Some people had to listen to the video over and over again to understand exactly what Akbar was saying as Shashi.

One user wondered where Akbar got the Indian rupees he was showing in the video.

Akbar responded to the comment by saying he traded it with an Indian friend while studying in the United States.

