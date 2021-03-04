Donald Trump’s own narrative days end amid scandals





Now a constant drumbeat of real news buries ex-President Donald Trump’s fictional tales, perhaps for good. Since losing the election, Trump has garnered less public attention on his own terms than at any time since 2015. This change has been delayed, but not avoided, by weeks of feverish insistence. he had really won.

Six weeks after the start of the Biden administration, Trump’s triumphant buzz is waning, especially for his old allied clique.

A new report from the Pentagon Inspector General on Wednesday said former White House doctor Ronny Jackson had made “sexual and disparaging” comments about a subordinate woman engaged in inappropriate drinking. ‘alcohol.

This could represent an epilogue to an old controversy, save for two key facts. Jacksons’ special bond with Trump had helped him win a congressional seat in Texas. And the report detailed how the former White House team had prevented a full investigation into the allegations.

“We were unable to fully examine these issues due to the insistence of the White House Office of Advisors to be present at all interviews with current employees who interacted with (Dr.) Jackson and who had relevant knowledge. for this investigation, their presence would prevent us from receiving specific testimony, ”the report said.

Instead, investigators turned to former employees for information.

Other former Trump aides have left behind evidence of a fiasco. As Politico reported this week, former trade adviser Peter Navarro wrote a brief falsely accusing his colleague Victoria Coates, then a national security adviser, of being “ anonymous ”, author of an editorial and then of a book portraying Trump as an erratic autocrat.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the Inspector General of the Department of Transportation had asked the Justice Department in December to consider a criminal investigation of then-secretary Elaine Chao for possible ethics violations. Trump officials refused.

More recent investigations are brewing, Trump’s ability to deflect or control them in doubt. In Georgia, Fulton County prosecutors due to appear before a grand jury this week in their investigation into the attempts by the ex-president and his associates, was banned from YouTube again this week for upholding his bogus election charges .

In other fallout from Trump, the House dropped plans for a Thursday session after security officials warned of a possible plot by an unidentified militant group to break into Capitol Hill. For weeks, right-wing extremists have claimed that March 4 was the “real inauguration day” when Trump would be magically sworn in for a second term.

A year ago, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) ‘s servility to Trump may have spurred him on in some neighborhoods for a statewide office in New York. These days, it may be better for any potential GOP candidate for governor of New York to have had little or no association with the twice impeached ex-president.

Trump’s brief emergence at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida this weekend just wasn’t going to be the same sight as it used to be. During his tenure, everything Trump said was of general interest to how he might think about national policy. The buzz this time around was about his possible aspirations for 2024, which are not so immediately relevant. From a distance, his performance seemed less energetic.

With his Twitter account closed, Trump can no longer broadcast his own instant cyber reality while crouching in Mar-a-Lago. The negative accounts spilling over from his chaotic tenure will continue to garner public interest. There isn’t much that he, his party or his ardent fans can do to reverse this trend.

