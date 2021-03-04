Pakistani PM calls for vote of confidence after Senate setback





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will demand a vote of confidence in parliament after Hafeez Shaikh, the government’s finance minister, lost a Senate seat election yesterday to former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani. that it will accept a vote of confidence from parliament, ”Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a press conference. Gilani, who belongs to the Pakistan People’s Party, enjoyed the support of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance concocted by a dozen opposition parties against the besieged government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. enormous symbolic value as the PDM had declared on the eve of the senatorial elections that the victory of Gilani would mean a vote of no confidence against According to an unofficial tally, out of a total of 341 votes, 340 were polled. Gilani collected 169 votes, while his rival Shaikh received 164 votes. Seven votes were rejected. Qureshi alleged that Pakistan’s Election Commission (ECP) failed to ensure transparency in today’s polls in accordance with Supreme Court orders. He said the government did not blame the ECP for defeat, but only recalled that it had the constitutional responsibility to conduct free and fair elections. “A video had surfaced which proved that the horse trade was indeed taking place and that votes were being sold,” he recalls, referring to the grainy video circulating on social media a day earlier allegedly showing Gilani’s son , Ali Haider, apparently telling unidentified ruling party lawmakers how to waste a Senate vote. Qureshi even questioned Gilani’s decision to contest the Senate elections, suggesting that the latter was not chosen on merit but for “other reasons.” “I know Gilani very well because he is from the United States. same city as me [Multan]. He knows full well that he was not nominated on the basis of the numbers. I held a press conference in Multan in which I expressed my surprise as to why a former prime minister would go so low that he would run for a Senate seat. Qureshi claimed that the opposition parties used every trick in the book to win Gilani. confirmed Imran Khan’s account. “This (the narrative) is not evident today, as such a practice also occurred in the last senatorial elections.” “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a political party that believes in freedom of expression. We take our members on board on every issue and take their opinions. It is not fair to say that some of our members were unhappy, ”said the Minister of Foreign Affairs. He argued that if members were not happy with the leadership of the party, they should have been more direct and raised their concerns with the Prime Minister. as in (the) province of Sindh, two of our members openly declared that they were not satisfied with the party ”. Qureshi said if PTI members were unhappy they shouldn’t have voted for the women’s seat as well. “The point is, they weren’t unhappy, but got paid,” he added. Speaking about the PM’s decision to vote on confidence, he said his party took the morally correct position following the PM’s vision. “Imran Khan made it clear that he was the prime minister of the entire parliament,” Qureshi said. Calling for the use of technology to hold future elections in the country, Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said at the time a candidate is spending money to buy votes for the next one mandate and recovers that amount while remaining at the helm. Chaudhry also took to Twitter to explain the government’s decision. “Imran Khan launched a big challenge today by deciding to go for a new vote of confidence. The government will not rule like rats. The opposition must now prove its majority or else accept the guilt of buying elections, ”he wrote on his official handle.

