Two Donald Trump Pentagon officials accused of bad reaction to attack on US Capitol





Hundreds of hardline Trump supporters broke into Capitol Hill on January 6 (File)

Washington:

Two senior Pentagon officials who were chosen by former President Donald Trump were charged in a Senate hearing on Wednesday for the slow security response to the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill.

Witnesses told the hearing that an almost three-and-a-half-hour delay in the deployment of the National Guard against the attack by Trump supporters was due to the deployment authority being held only by Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and then Secretary of the Army. Ryan McCarthy, both political allies of the White House.

The commander of the Washington Metropolitan National Guard, Major General William Walker, said McCarthy even reserved personal control over activating a “rapid reaction force” that was awaiting violence.

He said the delays meant they were not available at the height of the violence, which had resulted in five deaths and dozens injured.

On January 6, hundreds of hardline Trump supporters broke into the Capitol, halting Congressional certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the November presidential election.

The assault was broadcast live on television and it was clear that Capitol Police had been overrun by the assailants, many of whom were wearing paramilitary gear and invoking Trump’s encouragement.

The approval “would ultimately come from the Acting Secretary of Defense and be conveyed to me by senior military officials at 5:08 p.m.,” Walker said during the joint hearing of the Senate Committees on Homeland Security and Human Rights. rules.

“It shouldn’t take three hours,” he said.

Walker said neither Miller nor McCarthy were available for a 2:30 p.m. call about the situation.

But he said key McCarthy aides who joined the call said they were opposed to deploying the National Guard on Capitol Hill because they “didn’t think it looked right.”

They also claimed that sending the uniformed guard would set rioters on fire, Walker said.

“I kept hearing that was his perspective,” he told the committee.

Robert Salesses, a senior Defense Department official, confirmed that the decision to activate the National Guard was reserved by Miller, a former White House counterterrorism official whom Trump installed as head of the Pentagon on November 9, a week after losing the election to Biden. .

“Secretary Miller wanted to make the decisions on how the National Guard was going to be employed on that day,” he told the hearing.

During the same hearing, two senior security intelligence officials admitted that they failed to provide adequate warning to officials regarding a specific threat from extremists to Capitol Hill that day.

They said they published general bulletins on far-right extremists.

But they played down a warning from the Norfolk, Va., FBI branch of a possible planned attack on the Capitol on January 6, the day most of Congress and Vice President Michael Pence would be there for certification. Biden.

This warning had not been shared with senior officials involved in the security of the Capitol that day.

“It’s amazing to me that, even though it’s raw intelligence, given the issues of January 6, this kind of sharing wasn’t routine, and it didn’t happen,” said Senator Maggie Hassan.

(This story was not edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos