Czechs launch mass tests to fight COVID outbreak

The Czech Republic launched mass testing for coronaviruses at business premises on Wednesday, in a bid to stem the world’s highest infection rate. The government has also allowed regions to bring in private doctors and other medical staff to work in public COVID hospitals, many of which have reached capacity. “The situation in our hospitals is really critical. We must use all reserves to save lives,” Health Minister Jan Blatny told reporters. The Czech Republic, with a population of 10.7 million, has recorded 1.27 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 21,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The case rate is 1,424 per 100,000 population in the past 14 days and the death rate is the second highest in the world after neighboring Slovakia. The government is in talks to receive aid from other European countries, including Germany, Poland and Switzerland, which have all offered hospital beds. Mass tests began on Wednesday in companies with more than 250 employees. They are due to test their employees before March 12, with defaulters facing heavy fines or even closures. Army mobile test teams have been deployed to the worst affected areas. Billionaire populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday that vaccine supplies for the coming month looked promising. A spokesperson for President Milos Zeman said the head of state had asked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for a supply of Sinopharm vaccine and that China had agreed. Zeman had previously asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide his country with the Sputnik V vaccine. Last week, Babis’ government banned people from leaving their neighborhoods and ordered them to wear face masks in busy workplaces and outside in populated areas. A curfew, a limit on gatherings and restaurant closures have been in place since last year. But the government decided not to impose the kind of comprehensive lockdown that helped it get through the first wave of COVID last spring with relative ease. Sociologist Daniel Prokop blamed the uncontrolled spread on the high proportion of people still working, as well as the government’s lukewarm response and reluctance by some Czechs to play by the rules. “Countries that have handled the new tensions well, like Britain and Portugal, have reduced the presence of people in the workplace,” Prokop told AFP. Follow the latest news on the coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) 2021 AFP Quote: Czechs launch mass tests to fight COVID outbreak (2021, March 3) retrieved March 3, 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-czechs-mass-covid-surge.html This document is subject to copyright. Other than fair use for private study or research purposes, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for information only.







