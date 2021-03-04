Imran Khan wins 18 Pakistani Senate seats, loses Islamabad to opposition





ANI | Updated: March 04, 2021 06:43 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won 18 seats in the senatorial elections, but the victory was bittersweet as Yousuf Raza Gillani of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) defeated Hafeez Shaikh of the PTI of general seat of Islamabad by obtaining 169 votes. According to a Geo News report, the returning officer, who announced the results after the count was completed in the National Assembly, said six of the 340 votes cast in the National Assembly were rejected. Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced his decision to seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly. “Those who support Imran Khan will be seen on one side and those who are not, and think they like the ideology of PPP and PML-N have every right to join their ranks,” the minister said. of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi. After the announcement of his victory in the senatorial elections, Yousaf Raza Gillani said at a press conference: “This is the victory of democra cy … The siege of Islamabad was the most important seat of the senatorial elections and everyone was looking at him. [Through my win], the PDM was victorious. “” Democracy is the best revenge. Jeya Bhutto! “Said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a tweet after Gillani’s victory.

While Gillani got 169 votes, Shaikh got 164. “My sincere congratulations to Mr. Yousuf Raza Gilani on his glorious victory in the senatorial elections,” tweeted the founder of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) PML-N Vice President Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz also tweeted congratulations to Gilani and the PDM. She congratulated the PML-N members of the National Assembly (deputies) for accepting the position of Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the PML-N, and for “refusing to bow and sell” . “Well done PML-N! The future is yours,” Maryam said. In another post, she said “the bogus warrant has been picked up by the people’s representatives.” Voting for 37 Pakistani Senate seats ended at 5 p.m. for a total of 78 candidates from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad.The ballots came after a long public ballot controversy that kept the party in power and the opposition in a war of words and a legal battle before the Supreme Court announced on Monday that elections to the upper house of parliament would be held by secret ballot, in accordance with article 226 of the Pakistani constitution. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos