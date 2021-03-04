Donald Trump will not be re-invested as president on March 4, 2021





After President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, defying the predictions of supporters of QAnon, some conspiracy theorists began to claim that his predecessor, Donald Trump, would in fact be re-invested as president on the 4th. March 2021.

In recent weeks, social media posts have echoed this theory in posts.

“The Constitution of the United States had established March 4 as the day of inauguration. Trump will soon be our 19th president,” reads February 23 on Facebook.

The advent of this date and growing concerns about potential violence have led law enforcement in Washington, DC to tighten security around the Capitol. In a hearing with defense officials, Representative Adam Smith, D-Wash., Announced that 5,000 National Guard officers would remain in Washington until March 12 for fear that online chatter around the date doesn’t result in real-world violence.

“Some of these people figured out that apparently 75 years ago the president was inaugurated on March 4. Okay, now why is that relevant, God knows,” Smith said.

Why is this date relevant to some QAnon supporters? And how do their claims compare to the evidence?

The prediction is based on a misreading of the law of 1871

The US presidential inaugurations were originally held on March 4. Although not specified in the original text of the Constitution, the precursor body of the United States Congress chose March 4 as the date it handed over power to the new government. The 12th Amendment officially set the date for March 4. And in 1933, the 20th Amendment to the Constitution changed the inauguration date to January 20 in order to shorten the presidential transition.

But some QAnon adherents argue that the 20th Amendment was never passed and that a president sworn in on Jan.20 is not a legitimate president, said Travis View, disinformation researcher and host of the QAnonAnonymous podcast.

Their reasons for believing this are complex, but the general idea rests on a misreading of the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871, also titled “An Act to Provide Government for the District of Columbia.”

According to Chris Edelson, an assistant professor of government at the American University, the law consolidated the various neighborhoods of Washington into a single governing entity called the municipal corporation. However, some QAnon adherents believe the statute effectively dissolved the US government and turned the entire country into a business. Proponents of this theory believe that all laws passed after 1871 are illegitimate, including the 20th Amendment, and all presidents since Ulysses S. Grant have served in office illegally.

As a result, some adherents argue that Trump will return on March 4, the initial inauguration date, and be sworn in as the 19th president of the restored United States.

There is no validity to the theory. The Organic Act of 1871 did not incorporate the whole of the United States.

“Nothing (of organic law) has anything to do with the rest of the United States, or with the validity of constitutional amendments or laws enacted after 1871,” said Michael Morley, law professor at Florida State University.

The belief that Trump will be re-inaugurated on March 4 is controversial within the broader QAnon community, View noted, saying all high-profile QAnon influencers he is aware of have pushed back the March 4 date.

“They call it a false flag operation,” View said.

Our decision

A message on Facebook indicates that Donald Trump will be re-invested as president on March 4, 2021.

This conspiracy theory rests on a misinterpretation of a bill from 1871 that brought together the various neighborhoods of Washington, DC, into one entity.

The 20th Amendment to the Constitution changed the inauguration date from March 4 to January 20. And on January 20, 2021, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president for a four-year term.

This claim is incorrect and ridiculous. We rate it Pants on Fire!

