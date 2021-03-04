One of the artists behind this Golden Trump statue at CPAC says he didn’t get credit for the work because he’s Mexican





One of the biggest stars at last weekend’s Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference was a golden idol of Donald Trump. It was at least the brightest. The stainless steel sculpture is a life-size representation of the 45th President, holding a copy of the Constitution and wearing shorts fashioned after the American flag.

The work, titled We the People aka Trump and His Magic Wand (2019), is credited to artist and Trump fan Tommy Zegan. But as Trump campaigned to save American jobs, it turns out that not only was the sculpture made in China, but part of it was designed by a Mexican artist. Jose Mauricio Mendoza has revealed that he shares the same credit for the work, which was based on the Trump Bobblehead dolls, with Zegan.

Mendoza just stayed in the shadows so that his Mexican heritage didn’t hurt the sculpture, he said. I was the architect, Mendoza told Politicos Playbook. Racism reportedly prevented Trump fans from buying a sculpture made by a Mexican, he said. No one will buy things from Jose, at least not a statue of Donald Trump.

Indeed, Mendoza makes a momentary video appearance at the bottom of the Trump statuary page on the Zegans site, titled Amazing Donald Trump in gold-plated chrome statue for $ 15 million, undisclosed location. There he is credited as artistic director and co-founder.

After her starring tour at the conference, the work went up for sale on eBay, where the current bid is $ 50,200 (nothing says the Christian Values ​​Party likes worshiping a golden idol, the shows joked. late Stephen Colbert, who pointed out that the shape of the scene echoed a symbol used on some Nazi uniforms, but that’s another story for another day.)

Mendoza said he felt compelled to correct the record. It would have been better not to say anything, ”he told Artnet News. “When you start making things like this, you’ve gone a little too far. I’m not going to get into a bind with this one. We cannot make the public believe that it was created in Mexico.

The piece was not made in Mexico, as Zegan claimed, but at Shijiazhuang D&Z Sculpture Co. in China, Mendoza said. He provided Artnet News with a short video of the courtyard sculpture, with banners with Chinese characters in the background, to substantiate his claim.

As it turns out, Mendoza credits pretty much the entire image of Zegan to himself. I mark Tommy Zegan, he says. Every word on her website is mine. Each picture. I can change it at will. The phone number is my number. There has to be someone doing the job. It bothered me that my name was not mentioned. It turns history in the wrong direction. He could at least mention me.

Considering Trump’s ideas about China and Mexico, it’s a bit strange, isn’t it, where the sculpture was made and who imagined it?

I never fell for the comment on Mexicans, Mendoza said. I know I’m in trouble for this, but I admire Trump.

“Yeah, I know he’s saying things off the wall. He is not sensitive. But he’s like an uncle, but you have to admire the guy. He gets things done. You know what he’s thinking. I also like Biden. But Biden can tell you one thing and do something else. Trump, he engages and he does.

OK, but why not have the statue made in the United States?

It’s just economics, Mendoza said. It would have cost us four times as much to make this statue here. Our first choice was the US but we called and it was very expensive. We were now in a position where we can make them in the United States and that’s where we’re headed, so instead of taking three months, including a month of shipping on a ship, we can do it all in six. weeks.

If you’re thinking of outbidding current wannabes on eBay, there’s one thing you might want to know: because the sculpture can be easily damaged, Zegan’s website points out, it should be handled with children’s gloves on. . Remember someone?

