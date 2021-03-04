Alternatives to the boycott of the Beijing Olympics





China has imprisoned almost all of the major voices in Hong Kong that oppose its efforts to crush the local democratic regime in the territory. It has stepped up its harsh treatment of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang province, leading to allegations of genocide. And yet, China is expected to host the 2022 Winter Olympics early next year. All over the world, many countries are debating whether to send a signal about this official abuse by not sending their athletes to Beijing. A group of more than 180 militant groups is calling for some sort of boycott. Some cite the decision taken in 1936 by Western democracies not to boycott the Berlin Summer Olympics that year. Instead of acting as a moderating influence on then Nazi Germany, these games served as a propaganda triumph for the Adolf Hitler regime. An Olympic boycott is nothing new. In 1976, a number of African countries boycotted the games, protesting the inclusion of apartheid-era South Africa. In 1980, the United States, Canada, Japan and West Germany boycotted the Moscow Summer Olympics in protest against the invasion of Afghanistan by then-Soviet unions. In retaliation, the Soviets boycotted the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. For more than a century, modern games have provided an opportunity for peaceful contact and better understanding between nations. Those who would suffer most directly from a boycott are the athletes, who often train for years for their time in top competition. For them, the innate nationalism of the games should not hamper the sport itself. The 2008 Summer Olympics, the first games held in Beijing, were seen by the West as an opportunity to moderate the behavior of the ruling Communist Party in China. Since 2012, however, party leader Xi Jinping has overruled the few political freedoms the Chinese enjoy. Fearing a boycott for the games in the coming year, China has made it clear that it will retaliate against any country that takes such steps. As the world’s second-largest economic power, it has already shown that it will punish countries that challenge its policies. China has cut exports from Australia after the country called for an international investigation into the origins of COVID-19. Given the boycott of possible harm to Olympic athletes and the event’s peaceful goals, could anything less than a full boycott achieve the same goal of expressing disapproval of China’s abysmal abuses against human beings? millions of its citizens? Get the surveillance stories you care about delivered to your inbox. Could athletes, for example, participate while delegations of government officials and sponsors remain on the sidelines? Could athletes find ways during the games to distance themselves from Chinese propaganda or to emphasize the benefits of a free society? They could, for example, boycott the opening ceremonies or use press conferences and social media to express themselves. Their integrity as successful athletes gives them much more credibility than a regime that punishes people for their opinions, religion or ethnicity. Clever protest actions during the games would be reported in most countries and possibly escape government censors in China. With the world’s best athletes in Beijing next year, the dazzling spotlight on the games can also shine in the dark corners of China, perhaps helping to achieve the lofty goals of the lofty goals of the Olympics to build a peaceful world. and to create respect for universal ethical principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos