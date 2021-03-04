Huawei CFO lawyer says Trump comments on ‘salvo’ in trade war





VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Former US President Donald Trump’s comments turned a senior executive at Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies into a bargaining chip and co-opted the extradition process, his lawyers argued in Canadian court on Wednesday as they fought their efforts to send him to the United States

Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huaweis founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouvers airport in late 2018. The United States wants her extradited to face charges of fraud. His arrest infuriated Beijing, which views his case as a political move to prevent China from standing up.

The United States accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. He says Meng, 49, committed fraud by deceiving HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

Defense attorney Richard Peck referred to a 2018 interview in which Trump was asked if he would be ready to intervene in the Mengs case if it would make a trade deal with China or help. US security interests.

If I think it’s good for the country, if I think it’s good for what will definitely be the biggest trade deal ever, which is very important for national security, I would definitely step in if I did. thought necessary, Trump said at the time.

Peck said Trump’s comments make it clear that he hoped to use Meng as leverage in trade talks with China.

These words throw a veil over those proceedings, Peck said. They reduce Ms. Meng from a human being to movable property. His words constitute an abuse of process.

Peck said the heinous nature of the presidents’ comments has tarnished extradition proceedings and the Canadian justice system.

The conduct of the requesting states … has reversed this process, destroyed the integrity of the process, Peck said. The requesting State did not act in good faith. It is an affront to what is right, just and just.

Peck told Supreme Court Deputy Chief Justice Heather Holmes that the United States views Huawei as a threat and the attacks on China have come from both Republicans and Democrats.

Peck also pointed to comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justice Trudeau in December 2019 in which he said the United States should not sign a trade deal with China unless the case of Meng and two Canadians detained in China will not be settled.

The fact that he said it was problematic, Peck said.

Meng attended the hearing wearing a short black dress and wearing an electronic ankle tracking bracelet. She listened to the proceedings through an interpreter, taking occasional drinks from a bottle of pink water.

Over the next few weeks, Mengs’ defense team will present several justifications for stopping the extradition process.

Later this month, they will speak out against an abuse of process, claiming that officers from the Canada Border Services Agency detained and interrogated Meng without a lawyer, seized her electronic devices and forced her to give up their password. passes before his official arrest.

His lawyers also argue that the United States is exceeding the limits of its jurisdiction in prosecuting a foreign citizen for actions that took place in Hong Kong and said that Canada was misled by the United States about the soundness of their argument.

Mengs’ arrest damaged Canada-China relations. In apparent retaliation, China arrested former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor. China has also imposed restrictions on various Canadian exports to China, including canola seeds. China has also sentenced four Canadians convicted of drug trafficking to death.

Meng remains free on bail in Vancouver.

