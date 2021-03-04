What we’re looking at: Hajj passports, AfD vs. German intelligence, Turkey’s human rights plan

Today we focus on an editorial recently published in the New York Times, of all places, from contributor opinion writer Vanessa Barbara. She writes regularly about politics and life in Brazil, and that’s what this article is about. Specifically, the vaccine rollout and why, in his opinion, it has been a big mess for Brazil and for President Jair Bolsonaro.

Today, without a doubt, Brazil has been one of the hardest hit countries in the world by this pandemic. Over a quarter of a million dead to date. Life is getting worse now, no better in Brazil. The most in the world, the dead, after the United States. About 80% of all intensive care beds are currently occupied at full capacity in the majority of states in Brazil. And I’ve been very critical of Bolsonaro’s overall response, the inflammatory comments, the blatant disregard for public health protocols, his overt politicization of the crisis, one of the worst things you can do. And just this week, a year after the start of the pandemic, he once again criticized the use of face masks. All horrible stuff. This kind of behavior certainly helped create a bigger catastrophe in Brazil. I would say the same in passing for Donald Trump in the United States and Mexican President Lopez Obrador, who scores the score.

But Barbara argues that Brazil, with its robust universal health system and long history of successful immunization programs, should have been in a much better place to manage vaccine production and distribution in this pandemic, and throws the blunt aside. blame at the feet of Bolsonaro.

We think it’s actually more nuanced than that and that the history of vaccines in Brazil isn’t as bad as this article would have you believe.

So let’s get out the red pen.

First, Barbara writes that the vaccine rollout in Brazil “has been painfully slow, inconsistent and marred by shortages”, and that “the current pace of the vaccination campaign will take more than four years to complete.”

Let’s take a step back. Deployment in Brazil has been slower than in the US, UK or Israel, admittedly the best in the world. But compared to other emerging markets like Argentina, Mexico and even Russia, it’s doing pretty well. In fact, with the exception of Chile, Brazil currently has the highest per capita vaccination rate in Latin America. She also blames Bolsonaro for not having started the vaccination campaign until mid-January, weeks after the start of some other nations. It is not fair. There was no vaccine approved for use in Brazil until Jan. 17, the day before gun injections began in that country. I also remind you that the European Union, much richer than Brazil, had to face its own delays in getting the vaccine approved for emergency use.

Next, let’s look at Barbara’s point that Brazil “has a distinguished record in immunization and disease control,” which makes this particular deployment all the more disturbing.

Fortunately, Brazil’s experience in large-scale vaccination campaigns and the infrastructure of its public health system have not been washed away by President Bolsonaro’s missteps. This in effect means that Brazil is now in a position to speed up production and distribution, taking advantage of this existing health care system. Brazil has 38,000 permanent vaccination stations which will be expanded for the coronavirus response. Fiocruz and the Butantan Institute, the main local suppliers of Covid-19 vaccines, are also the main suppliers of regular vaccines for the country’s national immunization program, which simply draws on any already existing network from production to distribution. .

Now at this point on manufacturing: Barbara writes that “Brazil is now gradually expanding local production, but everything is happening in slow motion.”

The start of Brazil’s deployment suffered from disruption, and some of it was bluntly due to mistakes and a lack of planning on the part of the Bolsonaro administration. The administration has been slow to find several suppliers of the vaccine and has yet to reach an agreement with Pfizer. But delays in the ability to secure supply and delays in exports of active ingredients for local vaccine production were by no means unique to Brazil. The outlook for local production has currently improved significantly as supplies arrive for both Covishield (i.e. the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine) and the Chinese Coronavac vaccine.

All of this puts Brazil in a much better position than many of its peers around the world. So, has Bolsonaro messed up and played politics with the pandemic in general? Absolutely yes. Does this mean that hopes for a successful vaccination program in Brazil are dashed and that he looks worse than his peers? Not at all. And it’s good to be able to say something positive when so many other things are going wrong in the country.

This is your red pen for this week. There is light at the end of the tunnel in Brazil and around the world, but for now, continue to stay safe and avoid people.

