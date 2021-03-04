Politics
What we’re looking at: Hajj passports, AfD vs. German intelligence, Turkey’s human rights plan
Today we focus on an editorial recently published in the New York Times, of all places, from contributor opinion writer Vanessa Barbara. She writes regularly about politics and life in Brazil, and that’s what this article is about. Specifically, the vaccine rollout and why, in his opinion, it has been a big mess for Brazil and for President Jair Bolsonaro.
Today, without a doubt, Brazil has been one of the hardest hit countries in the world by this pandemic. Over a quarter of a million dead to date. Life is getting worse now, no better in Brazil. The most in the world, the dead, after the United States. About 80% of all intensive care beds are currently occupied at full capacity in the majority of states in Brazil. And I’ve been very critical of Bolsonaro’s overall response, the inflammatory comments, the blatant disregard for public health protocols, his overt politicization of the crisis, one of the worst things you can do. And just this week, a year after the start of the pandemic, he once again criticized the use of face masks. All horrible stuff. This kind of behavior certainly helped create a bigger catastrophe in Brazil. I would say the same in passing for Donald Trump in the United States and Mexican President Lopez Obrador, who scores the score.
But Barbara argues that Brazil, with its robust universal health system and long history of successful immunization programs, should have been in a much better place to manage vaccine production and distribution in this pandemic, and throws the blunt aside. blame at the feet of Bolsonaro.
We think it’s actually more nuanced than that and that the history of vaccines in Brazil isn’t as bad as this article would have you believe.
So let’s get out the red pen.
First, Barbara writes that the vaccine rollout in Brazil “has been painfully slow, inconsistent and marred by shortages”, and that “the current pace of the vaccination campaign will take more than four years to complete.”
Let’s take a step back. Deployment in Brazil has been slower than in the US, UK or Israel, admittedly the best in the world. But compared to other emerging markets like Argentina, Mexico and even Russia, it’s doing pretty well. In fact, with the exception of Chile, Brazil currently has the highest per capita vaccination rate in Latin America. She also blames Bolsonaro for not having started the vaccination campaign until mid-January, weeks after the start of some other nations. It is not fair. There was no vaccine approved for use in Brazil until Jan. 17, the day before gun injections began in that country. I also remind you that the European Union, much richer than Brazil, had to face its own delays in getting the vaccine approved for emergency use.
Next, let’s look at Barbara’s point that Brazil “has a distinguished record in immunization and disease control,” which makes this particular deployment all the more disturbing.
Fortunately, Brazil’s experience in large-scale vaccination campaigns and the infrastructure of its public health system have not been washed away by President Bolsonaro’s missteps. This in effect means that Brazil is now in a position to speed up production and distribution, taking advantage of this existing health care system. Brazil has 38,000 permanent vaccination stations which will be expanded for the coronavirus response. Fiocruz and the Butantan Institute, the main local suppliers of Covid-19 vaccines, are also the main suppliers of regular vaccines for the country’s national immunization program, which simply draws on any already existing network from production to distribution. .
Now at this point on manufacturing: Barbara writes that “Brazil is now gradually expanding local production, but everything is happening in slow motion.”
The start of Brazil’s deployment suffered from disruption, and some of it was bluntly due to mistakes and a lack of planning on the part of the Bolsonaro administration. The administration has been slow to find several suppliers of the vaccine and has yet to reach an agreement with Pfizer. But delays in the ability to secure supply and delays in exports of active ingredients for local vaccine production were by no means unique to Brazil. The outlook for local production has currently improved significantly as supplies arrive for both Covishield (i.e. the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine) and the Chinese Coronavac vaccine.
All of this puts Brazil in a much better position than many of its peers around the world. So, has Bolsonaro messed up and played politics with the pandemic in general? Absolutely yes. Does this mean that hopes for a successful vaccination program in Brazil are dashed and that he looks worse than his peers? Not at all. And it’s good to be able to say something positive when so many other things are going wrong in the country.
This is your red pen for this week. There is light at the end of the tunnel in Brazil and around the world, but for now, continue to stay safe and avoid people.
After
Show less
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]