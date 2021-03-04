PM Modi to visit Matua Shrine in Bangladesh – The New Indian Express





Express press service KOLKATA: Bangladesh has a role to play in the high octane Bengal polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit the neighboring country and is likely to offer his respect to the shrine of Harichand Thakur, the founder of the Matua sect, in Orakandi in Gopalganj district on March 27, the day the state goes to the first of the elections in eight phases. Modi’s move is seen as smart ahead of the Assembly elections to woo Matua voters, who are a deciding factor in at least 35 seats in North and South Bengal. However, it remains to be decided whether BJP deputy from Bongaon Shantanu Thakur, who is a representative of Matuas, will accompany Modi. The high command of the Saffron camp is trying to maintain the support of Matuas, which is an SC community. With the support of the Matuas, the BJP could win 18 seats in the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha. The BJP had promised followers of the sect, who had emigrated from Bangladesh since Partition, that they would receive citizenship by applying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “Recently, a section of Matuas expressed its dissatisfaction with the delay in granting them citizenship. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah during a recent visit to the sect’s headquarters in Bongaon said the delay was triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and assured to start the process after completion of the current vaccination program. The Prime Minister’s visit to the shrine of the sect’s founder in Bangladesh will certainly help us court Harichand Thakur supporters, ”said a senior BJP official. Party sources said Modi will reach Bangladesh on March 26, the country’s independence day. He also expressed his desire to visit Tungipara where Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is buried and the visit is scheduled for March 27. Harichand Thakur Shrine is not far from Tungipara. The Matua sect originated in Bangladesh as a result of the religious reform movement of the followers of Harichand Thakur, who was born into a peasant family in the then larger region of Faridpur, Bangladesh. After 1947, the Partisans formed the Second Organization at Thakurnagar iin Bongaon, North 24-Parganas. Matuas migrated from Bangladesh to Bengal in two phases, after Partition in 1947 and the Bangladesh War in 1971, and settled mainly in the India-Bangladesh border region stretching from North Bengal to South Bengal.

