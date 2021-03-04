Donald Trump’s electoral reform hoax – opinion





Donald Trump used his first public appearance after the presidency to try to bring American democracy back to the 19th century with a false call for “electoral reform” that would prevent millions of Americans from exercising their right to vote.

The disgraced former president even excoriated his own Supreme Court candidates and other federal judges he had chosen for not having “the guts and the courage” to steal the 2020 election from him despite his loss of more than seven. million votes. Nothing worse in Trump World than an honest judge, I guess.

In a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. On Sunday, he released a bitter and childish list of grievances, lies and false claims that the election he lost was “rigged.” “.

He repeated his debunked lies that illegal aliens and the dead voted for his opponent and that voters outnumber people in cities like Detroit and Philadelphia, which have large black populations.

Refusing to accept the reality of his defeat, he instead proposed a plan for “comprehensive electoral reforms” and said Republicans want to be “the party of honest elections”. It comes from the bitter quadruple loser who cost his party control of the House, Senate, Presidency and the battle against COVID-19. The same guy who is being investigated by prosecutors in Georgia for trying to reinforce Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes to steal victory from Joe Biden.

Trump’s not-so-secret strategy is based on fear, nativism, and racism, because nothing scares Republicans more than free and fair elections that give minorities full voting rights. That is why most, if not all, will vote against the People’s Law, which is expected to be presented to the House this week.

Before examining the bill that Trump called a “disaster” and “monster” [that] cannot be allowed to pass ”, let’s look at his plan.

He wants a one-day vote, no early voting, voter ID cards, citizenship checks, severe restrictions on mail and mail ballots, and other limitations.

Meanwhile, Republican county legislatures and governors are passing new, stricter restrictions on voting, especially in swing states that unexpectedly went for Biden. These include Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin, and New Hampshire.

A Georgia restriction would eliminate early voting on Sundays, when black churches traditionally hold “Souls to the Polls” exit campaigns. “This Bill is Jim Crow with a suit and tie,” said Aunna Dennis, executive director of Common Cause Georgia.

Restrictions mainly imposed by Republicans across the country relate to the times, locations and availability of polling stations before and on election day, reducing the possibilities of voter registration and allowing more aggressive purges of voter lists, a reported the Brennan Center for Law and Justice.

Trump wants only one election day, “not 45”, on which everyone must vote, with rare exceptions limited to “very sick, in the military or those who are out of the country” .

The BRENNAN CENTER for Justice called the GOP’s war on the vote “a reaction to historic voter turnout in the 2020 general election and based on a series of baseless and racist allegations of voter fraud and electoral irregularities.”

He pointed out that the single weekday vote can create problems for those with work, family or other obligations, and produce long queues that discourage voting.

“Advance voting in person, including weekends and evenings, shortens the lines and allows people to vote when it suits them best,” the center said.

Trump’s attacks on postal voting, which many states have found safe and reliable, could have cost him many votes by discouraging his supporters from using it.

The Republican National Committee announced a “Committee on Electoral Integrity” to work with state parties to enact even more restrictions.

Republicans apparently believe the axiom that the higher the turnout, especially in urban areas, the better for Democrats.

This helps explain why Trump has so bitterly denounced HR 1, the For the People Act, as a “disaster.” It would expand voting rights, make it easier to vote in federal elections, end congressional gerrymandering (the dirty little secret to a successful GOP House election), modernize registration, enact new restrictions on funding for the campaign, restore and strengthen the 1964 Voting Rights Act. , expand access to the ballot box and allow former criminals to vote.

This last element seems to particularly upset Trump, who said the bill would “give ballots to criminals and welfare recipients.” What upsets him is not that former criminals and accused criminals like his wealthy white friends Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Mike Flynn, Steve Bannon, Rod Blagojevich and Jared Kushner’s father are now voting. He wants to uphold the crime denial laws because they disproportionately affect poor blacks and other minorities.

“Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy,” the Brennan Center said, but that’s what led to Trump’s downfall. When his attorney general, Bill Barr, said there was no evidence of widespread electoral fraud last November, he found himself out of a job.

Trump’s refusal to accept the truth led him to incite a deadly insurgency that saw crowds of his supporters attack the U.S. Capitol and resulted in his second indictment.

He went to CPAC in Orlando on Sunday to perpetuate his lies, to take revenge on those who voted to impeach and remove him from office, and to call for a new assault on American democracy by imposing severe restrictions on the government. free exercise of the right to vote.

Congress will have the opportunity to “preserve, protect and defend” our most precious constitutional right when the Law for the People is passed.

