China’s Economic Miracle – The Manila Times

A few days ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping proudly announced that the ambitious goal he set for himself when he took office in 2012 to lift 100 million people out of poverty had been achieved. For various reasons, the degree of skepticism with which Chinese government announcements are viewed is directly proportional to the size of the claim made, so Xis’ news was not taken at face value. However, it certainly looks commendable in this case, although how much of the credit should actually be given to Xi and his government is questionable.

Checking the facts

The poverty figures can be a bit arbitrary, as they are based on a fixed salary per day. Anyone earning the equivalent of $ 1.90 a day or less is considered extreme poverty, according to the World Bank, and because this institution maintains the most comprehensive economic database, this figure is generally considered the norm. .

Unfortunately, the World Bank’s data for China only covers up to 2016, but what is available certainly seems to suggest that Xis’ claim is valid. In 1990, about 750 million people in China lived in extreme poverty, according to World Bank data. In 2012, that figure was reduced to around 100 million that Xi intended to target, and in 2016, that figure was further reduced to around 7.2 million.

Another thing that suggests that the 10th target has been met is the fact that the Chinese government is setting a slightly higher standard than the World Bank in terms of the poverty line. Chinese data is based on a benchmark of around $ 2.30 per day, rather than $ 1.90, so even without completely up-to-date external data to make a comparison, China’s higher poverty line probably leaves enough margin to account for any uncertainties.

So congratulations, China. Lifting 100 million people out of poverty in less than 10 years is no small feat.

How did they do it?

Although the Chinese government wants its achievement to reflect the wise leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and Xi, the greatest contribution of the current Chinese leadership might simply be not straying from the trail laid out by Deng Xiaoping in the end. 1980s and early 1980s. 1990s. The reason there were so many poor people in China in the first place was because Maoism’s economic policies were naval idealistic, if you want to describe them in terms polite, or a stupid level if you want to be stupid. frank about it.

It was Deng who began to dismantle the old communist model to allow it to evolve into the rather unique semi-corporate form that it is now; his successors largely come from administering a system that has taken on a life of its own. They’ve done it pretty well, and since Xi has been in power longer than his predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, he can probably claim a few more credit points in this regard.

Yet Xi took office at a time when the incidence of poverty in China was already on a steep downward slope, to a point where it would have taken more effort to change that trend than to simply ensure that she continued. There is little that any government, not just in China, can do to create an atmosphere conducive to economic growth. In fact, getting the job done, creating the value that results in growth and, at the same time, dramatically improving the standard of living, is up to the people. In this regard, the Chinese people have excelled. Of course, they have historically had a reputation for being go-getters and having the talent to make the most of the slimmer opportunities, so no one should be surprised by that.

What’s the downside?

For people with a Western outlook, it is frustrating to see China making a clear step forward towards a humanistic concern like ending extreme poverty with a system that does not consider concepts such as democratic principles and human rights. man with the kind of holiness that many think she should. The fact that he was successful bothers his detractors, who then diligently search for the other side of the coin.

If there is one, it’s probably what Chinese Premier Li Keqiang himself identified last year: China’s persistent income inequality. According to Li (and China’s own demographics), there are around 600 million Chinese who, although well above the poverty line, earn 1,000 yuan (about $ 150) or less per month. This is roughly the cut-off point for what the World Bank considers the poverty line for an upper-middle-income country, an income of $ 5.50 a day or less. China falls into this category because of its overall economic output (GDP per capita), but there is obviously a great disparity at the individual level. Lis’s observation was, in fact, an unspoken admission that by eliminating extreme poverty all China has really accomplished is simply to raise the bar a little higher and create a much bigger and bigger challenge. difficult to try to overcome.

