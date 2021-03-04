Why can’t PM Modis’ rivals see anything beyond politics?





Image source: NARENDRA MODI / TWITTER Why can’t PM Modi’s rivals see anything beyond politics? There is a famous mistaken quote on politics, widely attributed to Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States. He says: “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If so, you can bet it was planned that way. According to Wikiquote, FDR never said that. But the political opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seem to have taken courage. They cannot see anything beyond politics in Prime Minister Modi’s actions, even while receiving a vaccine against Covid-19. Ironically, his political rivals weren’t silent even earlier. Then they wondered why he wasn’t taking the vaccine like other world leaders and instilling confidence among the people. Now they sense the politics in PM Modi’s “gamocha” and in the homelands of the nurses who administered the vaccine to him. They also seem to confuse the reasons why the Prime Minister received the injection of the locally developed vaccine “Covaxin”. What is obvious to everyone is a political performance for the political opponents of Prime Minister Modi. The 70-year-old Prime Minister went to AIIMS to take the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine only after the government rolled out the vaccination campaign for people over 60. He arrived at the hospital early to avoid inconvenience to the population. And according to the director of AIIMS, Dr Guleria, two nurses Sister P Niveda from Pondicherry and Sister Rosamma Anil from Kerala were deployed as members of the vaccination team for her vaccination. Imaginary politics of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Owaisi But the chief congressman, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has tried to paint a different picture by linking everything with the upcoming elections. In his wisdom, Prime Minister Modi wore a “ gamocha ” to woo voters in Assam, and nurses from Kerala and Pondicherry were stationed at AIIMS because the state and territory of the Union will go to the polls in April. The head of Congress should have explained why the Prime Minister did nothing to suit West Bengal voters? Isn’t it true that Bengal is one of the most crucial states for the victory of the BJP? Or was Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury missing something in the whole picture? When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was administered Covaxin, it was seen as an attempt to end people’s reluctance for the vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) . The hesitation began after some experts raised questions about its efficacy data, as the vaccine was still in Phase III trials. However, the Indian drug regulator has approved it, along with the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, for emergency use. Then AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi got a head start on his friend in Congress, giving the truth an odd twist. He subtly hinted that PM Modi opted for the Covaxin shot because a committed German claimed the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine was ineffective on people over 64. To make his statement equivocal, Owaisi called it a coincidence but called on the government to clear up the confusion. What confusion? The one he only created? The head of AIMIM should know that the World Health Organization (WHO) has supported the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine despite claims from Germany and France. And the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) – an advisory body to WHO – has recommended its use for people over 65. Asaduddin Owaisi may be aware of this. But he had to be in politics. (Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV. The author can be reached on Twitter @iamomtiwari)







