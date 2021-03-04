Engage with Pakistan: The Tribune India





G Parthasarathy

Chancellor, Central University of Jammu and Former High Commissioner to Pakistan

On February 25, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan issued a joint statement which read: “ Both sides have reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors, in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere. In the interest of achieving a mutually beneficial and lasting peace along the borders, the two DGMOs have agreed to address each other’s issues and concerns, which have the propensity to disrupt the peace and lead to violence. The two parties have agreed to strictly observe all agreements, agreements and ceasefires along the Line of Control and all other sectors, with effect from midnight on February 24 and 25, 2021 ”.

Peace and security have been the main concerns of both countries. A joint statement was issued on July 6, 2004, during Prime Minister Vajpayee’s visit to Islamabad for the ASACR summit. The statement, released after Vajpayee’s meeting with then Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf, noted: “ President Musharraf assured Prime Minister Vajpayee that he would not allow any territory under Pakistan’s control to ‘be used to support terrorism in any way. The two leaders agreed to resume the composite dialogue, in the hope that it would lead to a peaceful settlement of all bilateral issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, to the satisfaction of both parties ”.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, subsequently, alluded to India’s view on J&K to settle disputes with Pakistan, during a speech in Amritsar on March 24, 2006. He pointed out that if “the boundaries cannot be redrawn ”, they could be made“ irrelevant ”. He added that a situation could be envisaged, where people on both sides of the LoC “could freely trade and travel”. Musharraf, in turn, spoke of “demilitarization” and “self-governance” in J&K. After lengthy back-channel negotiations, in a terrorism-free environment, the two sides reportedly reached agreement on a framework to address and resolve the J&K issue. The special envoys who kept these negotiations secret were Satinder Lambah, a former Indian envoy to Pakistan, and Tariq Aziz, a close associate of Musharraf.

Pakistan withdrew from negotiations when Musharraf came under pressure from his own colleagues, including his successor in command of the army, General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, to renounce agreements reached with India. . Manmohan Singh was also concerned about the approval of the Indo-US nuclear deal in parliament. Efforts to advance negotiations on the “back channel” have been put on hold. It is evident that Americans were being “ kept abreast ” of these developments, as outlines of what happened were published in a New Yorker article on March 2, 2009.

As External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his low-key but savvy Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla reflect on future policies, they will undoubtedly keep track of what happened in the past. However, there is no guarantee that Pakistan will now accept what happened before. The Modi government, in turn, will act cautiously on these developments, given the complexities involved. But the “back channel” talks could provide a useful framework for future discussions.

It is evident that the Biden administration is aware of these developments. The United States realizes that India is vital for the development of a stable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region. New Delhi must remember that China’s policy remains India’s “low-cost containment” policy. It’s no surprise that the Biden administration is reconsidering President Trump’s policy of rushing out of Afghanistan. Contrary to Pakistani expectations, the Biden administration is acting harder than expected by imposing trade and other sanctions, and challenging China geopolitically. China and Pakistan understandably expect preferential access to Afghanistan’s immense natural resources once they install a Taliban-led government in Kabul. The Biden administration has poured cold water on the possibility of an early American withdrawal. One major reason seems to be that Western powers would not rejoice at the prospect of ceding Afghanistan’s vast mineral resources to Chinese raptors. Resource-rich Russians would also think similarly.

Pakistan is struggling to repay Chinese loans made under the Belt and Road Initiative, amid indications that Islamabad will soon seek to reschedule repayments on electricity sector credits. Much of the $ 60 billion pledged for CPEC is used for energy projects. There are reports that a high-level Pakistani delegation has visited Beijing to call for debt rescheduling. Following old Chinese practices, Pakistan will have to provide facilities for Chinese organizations to take over Pakistan’s mineral resources, mines and ports in order to repay the loans. Large parts of the mineral-rich region of Gilgit-Baltistan are now controlled by China, outside of the growing control of the strategic port of Gwadar. China could also take control of two new ports in Sindh province.

It does not make sense to talk about normalizing relations without ambassadors in the other’s capital. Before we engage in a dialogue, we must have an appropriate diplomatic representation in Islamabad. This should be accompanied by normal trade and economic relations. Vajpayee had ordered that bus and rail lines to and from Pakistan be kept open during the Kargil conflict. There was also an agreement on group tourism, which was signed during Vajpayee’s visit to Pakistan. Should we not consider implementing these agreements? PM Imran Khan is largely a figurehead. The Pakistani military controls relations with countries like the United States, Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey, Iran and China. So it makes sense to have a “return channel” to General Bajwa, rather than wasting too much time discussing trivialities with Imran Khan. General Bajwa keeps his national channels of communication open, including with the Bhutto family. Young Bilawal Bhutto seems nonchalant enough to fraternize with the organization that hanged his grandfather!

