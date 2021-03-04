Tim Allen says he ‘liked’ Donald Trump ‘pissed off people’





Tim Allen said he appreciated that Donald Trump “pissed off people” during Monday’s “WTF with Marc Maron”. He added that it was “fun” to keep his political views to himself. Allen also explained that he was a “fiscal conservative” because he doesn’t like paying taxes. Visit the Insider home page for more stories.

Actor and comedian Tim Allen recently said he appreciates President Donald Trump inciting anger among his critics.

“Once I realized the last president pissed people off I kinda liked it,” the “Last Man Standing” star, 67, said in an appearance in the episode on Monday. from “WTF with Marc Maron”.

He continued, “It was fun not to say anything. I didn’t join the lynching mob.”

Allen went on to say that he knew Bill and Hillary Clinton personally before the 2016 presidential election, calling the former US president “really nice.”

He added that he “just didn’t think Hillary should have been president,” saying there was “nothing personal” about his opinion.

Tim Allen at the premiere of Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4”. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The actor called himself a “fiscal conservative” because of his long-standing aversion to paying taxes.

“Once I started making money, I had this silent partner who took almost half of my money and never gave me anything. These are taxes. I never liked taxes, ”he said.

Allen added that he does not try to inflict his political views on others.

“I literally don’t preach anything. What I did was, I just didn’t buy into, as I call it, the ‘culture of us’. I don’t tell anyone how to live. I don’t like it, ”he explained.

Tim Allen starred in “Last Man Standing”. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Following Allen’s interview with Maron, his name started trending on Twitter following his comments about Trump. However, it was not the first time he spoke about the former president.

In 2016, he called the Hollywood liberals “hypocrites” for condemning Trump as a “bully” during a visit to Fox News’ “The Kelly File”.

“What I find strange about Hollywood is that they didn’t like Trump because he was a bully,” he said. “But if you had any idea you were for Trump, you were bullied for doing that. And that’s where it gets a little hypocritical to me.”

The comedian also attended Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 and described his experience on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” months later.

“I was invited. We did a VIP thing for the vets, and we went to a vets ball, so I went to see the Democrats and the Republicans,” he said.

Allen then told the host he had to be “careful” when talking about his decision to attend the event, comparing being a conservative in Hollywood to living in 1930s Germany.

“You get beaten up if you don’t believe what everyone else believes. It’s like 1930s Germany. I don’t know what happened. If you’re not in the group,” you know what we think is right, “I say,” Well, that might be a problem for me. “I’m a comedian, I like to go both ways,” he said.

