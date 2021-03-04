To regain control, Turkish president pushes for reforms, World News





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has controlled Turkey for 17 long years. First as Prime Minister and now as President. In 17 years, he made Turkey an autocracy, a one man show. This show is now receiving bad reviews. So Erdogan wants to change the rules. Erdogan’s polls are down and his party’s supporters are disillusioned. They are moving away because economic growth has slowed. Reading it took a nosedive, and Erdogan’s allies split up to form rival parties. According to a compilation of 15 recent opinion polls, support for Erdogan’s Justice and Islamist Development Party, or AKP, has fallen to 36% from 42% in the last election. This is a significant drop for a party in power, especially for a party that has been in power for 17 years and a party that lost in 2019. Municipal elections were held in Turkey and Erdogan’s party was defeated in three very important cities, Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir. These are three of the largest cities in Turkey. The elections here were won by the opposition parties. It has been over a year and there are growing fears that these embarrassing losses will turn into a wider loss nationwide in the 2023 election. Pollsters say the Turkish president should be worried and it seems that yes, that is why President Erdogan is trying to change the electoral rules. In a recent public address, he said, we are starting an in-depth work on changing the rules of political parties and elections to improve democratic participation. What does it mean? The Turkish president did not bother to explain himself. His party officials anonymously revealed that these plans included two main elements, one dividing large urban constituencies into smaller constituencies and two, reducing the threshold for entering parliament from 10% to 7%. The first measure could significantly increase the number of lawmakers in Erdogan’s party and the second will put up barriers for opposition parties to enter parliament. It’s a pretty smart strategy and Erdogan is already laying the groundwork for it. He’s trying to gain public support ahead of these planned changes. He eased coronavirus restrictions, lifted nighttime curfews for weekends and pledged measures to improve human rights, press freedom, free speech and new policies to reduce violence against women. Erdogan said these measures will be implemented within the next two years with the ultimate goal of drafting a new constitution. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, said: “In order to strengthen the standards relating to freedom of expression and freedom of the press, we are developing measures to facilitate the professional activities of journalists.” “We educate law enforcement officials as well as guards in shopping areas and neighborhoods on issues that constitute ill-treatment. We are removing the statute of limitations for disciplinary investigations into allegations of torture.” “The ultimate goal of our action plan (for human rights) is a new civil constitution.”

