BBC faces response from India with calls for boycott after abuse of guest on radio show by Prime Minister Modi and his mother





The BBC faced a backlash in India on Wednesday after a caller for a live radio show launched a crass tirade against the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The hashtags #BanBBC and #boycottBBC were among the top trending trends on Indian Twitter throughout the day after the segment broadcast in the UK on Monday on the BBC Asian Network was recorded and uploaded by a popular account called British Indians Voice . The Big Debate show discussed whether listeners were proud to see the turban labeled a crown on Eastenders, the BBC’s long-running soap opera. It was then that a Sikh caller named Simon joined the program and hijacked the discussion to talk about the ongoing agricultural protests in India, which include many Sikh participants from the northern Punjab agrarian state. Before I close, I just want to say … the caller said, before launching into a tirade against Mr. Modi which included a common Punjabi insult involving his mother. Show host Priya Rai attempted to interrupt but was unable to do so until Simons’ insulting comments were broadcast live. Read more Ok, wait, take a second here. Simon, thank you very much for calling … said the host as the connection with the guests was down. The BBC removed the offending portion of the exchange from a version of the program that later aired on its website, and Rai also posted an on-air apology. We would like to apologize for the language used by a guest earlier. It’s a live show and we are discussing controversial issues, but there was no reason for the type of language used and I would like to once again say sorry for any breach that was caused, she said. . But for many who reacted indignantly to the full clip being shared online, the damage was already done. British Indians Voice tweeted to Ofcom, the UK regulator, to review the broadcasters’ license, saying the insult used in the segment was used to degrade women for the sole purpose of offending. Delhi politician from Mr Modis’ ruling BJP party, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, said a boycott was not enough and India should ban the broadcaster – even if this is not the first time that he makes such calls. Amit Thaker, another BJP politician, called the comments broadcast very derogatory and shameful. The comments against Mr. Modi come as protests continue outside Delhi against farm laws that unions say would open their members to exploitation by large corporations. The Indian government says agricultural reforms are long overdue and will benefit farmers in the long run.

