Rody: appropriate gesture of Sino travel for a donation





Malacañang said on Wednesday that President Rodrigo Duterte may visit China this year or before the end of his term to personally thank Chinese President Xi Jinping for the 600,000 doses of CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine made by Sinovac and donated to the Philippines. The Chinese government has donated 600,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine to the Philippines and the president would like to personally thank President Xi Jinping for the Sinovac Biotech vaccines which arrived last Sunday. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the president could visit China at the end of the year when everything is settled. It was not yet clear whether this year or 2022, but Roque said Duterte intended to pay a short visit to China to shake hands with President Xi Jinping and personally thank him for the donation. “We don’t know, but maybe before his term ends in 2022,” Roque said. “Before saying goodbye to government service, he wants to go to China and thank President Xi,” the palace spokesman said. On February 28, the Philippines welcomed donations from China of 600,000 doses of CoronaVac vaccines made by Sinovac, the first vaccines to arrive in the country. The Philippines is the only country to receive the vaccines provided by China via a military plane.

