EC failed to hold transparent polls, say government ministers





ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that Pakistan’s Election Commission (ECP) had failed to hold transparent elections. He expressed these views at a hastily called press conference with other ministers. He said they turned to the Supreme Court for advice and accepted the Supreme Court’s decision with open hearts.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, describing Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani’s victory at the Senate general seat in the federal capital as a denial of democracy. The PTI unanimously decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan would seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, Qureshi said at a press conference alongside federal ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Hammad Azhar and others. He said the victory of Gilani, the parliamentary candidate of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPPP), also endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s apprehensions about corrupt practices in the senatorial elections.

To a question, he said the Prime Minister was encouraged to listen to PTI members; if the members were angry, they would openly leave as some members did in Sindh.

On the other hand, to qualify the victory of former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in the senatorial elections in Islamabad as a historic victory for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), of the President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, of the Muslim League of Pakistan. Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Pakistani Democratic President (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked him to leave the Prime Minister’s Chamber.

The PDM won thanks to the votes of the members of the Pakistani assemblies. They say Imran Khan was a great sportsman, and in sports you have an honorable and dishonorable defeat, so I think Imran Khan should not launch such crises, the PPP chairman said at a conference press release with Senator-elect Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani. at the Zardari house in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Bilawal said the Pakistani people understand that the burden they currently carry, in the form of electricity, utility bills and basic commodities, is due to the incompetence of Imran Khan. Our goal right now is for this puppet government to come home so that people can enjoy some relief. This government, so far, has only tortured the people, he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan should now resign honorably because not only the Pakistani people but his own members have abandoned him. Bilawal said it was a new era in Pakistan’s democratic journey. I will also meet with opposition leader Mian Shahbaz Sharif, he said.

He said that this election was not just about one seat because all of Pakistan voted for that seat. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was elected Speaker of the House and Prime Minister and after today, God willing, he will be elected Speaker of the Senate. ”

He said Imran Khan should now resign because his failed economic policies and that of the PTI were rejected by the National Assembly. We will decide for ourselves when to use the no-confidence motion option, he said.

Responding to a question about the next step to take, Bilawal said they would decide everything together in the PDM. Responding to another question regarding establishment neutrality, he said he thinks what is most important is that we have won. He said the PDM won thanks to votes from members of the Pakistani assemblies.

The PPP chairman said if you’re not on the battlefield to begin with, winning isn’t even in question. I thank the PDM and I am grateful to the members of my party who supported us and succeeded in doing so. We want the supremacy of democracy and that each institution do its own job, when one institution will do the work of another, then there will be problems, he said.

Regarding the resignation, he said that the entire PDM had reached a consensus that they would provide the resignations of all their members before the start of this year to the party leadership and that they would l ‘had done. We contested the elections together and we will also be united in the future, he said.

He said the PPP knew the elections were rigged and we know losing and winning is part of it, but we should also have a level playing field for everyone. We believe that if there is a level playing field, the Pakistani people can elect representatives who can solve their problems, he said.

He said: If the night before the election your opponent tries to get your candidate disqualified, you already expect his downfall, which is evident from their desperate efforts as they are propaganda experts.

Bilawal Bhutto said Shah Mahmood Qureshi was a high ranking politician but cried like a child. “Instead of crying and being hesitant, Qureshi should advise Imran Khan to step down,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said he was grateful to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as well as PDM leaders including PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal, Maryam Nawaz and ANP leaders, among others. . He said it was the victory of democracy. “The seat of Islamabad was the most important seat of the senatorial elections and everyone was watching it,” he said.

Earlier, shortly after the announcement of the election of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani as senator from Islamabad, the PPP chairman tweeted that “democracy is the best revenge”. Later, PPP chairman Bilawal said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to dissolve the assembly if he lost the Senate seat in Islamabad. He lost. We won, he said in a tweet from his Twitter accounts Wednesday night. Bilawal has now said what’s stopping him. Is Kaptaaan afraid of the elections, he asked.

In addition, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down as head of the House in the National Assembly.

You no longer have any justification for continuing to occupy the Prime Minister’s house. Vote Chorr Kursi Chor (Vote Thief Leaves Seat), said Maryam Nawaz in her immediate reaction on Twitter. Maryam said the people’s representatives recovered the bogus warrant. Their own people, without giving in to pressure, refused to vote for criminals, to vote thief, sugar thief, electricity thief and attack thief, she said. Well done to government and opposition MPs, she said.

The leader of the PML-N, while expressing his thanks to Almighty Allah with whose blessings the PDM achieved victory over the crucial siege of Islamabad, said it was also a victory for the narrative of Nawaz Sharifs. She pointed out that the people of Daska had taken revenge on the rigged elections of 2018, while representatives of the public, sitting in the National Assembly, settled the score of the loss of the elections for the presidency of the Senate. Maryam said PML-N MPs not only stood by Nawaz Sharif but also made him proud.

On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while speaking to reporters, said Imran Khan would now have to admit that he lost the majority in the National Assembly. He called for the dissolution of the assemblies and said the country should move towards new elections. There is no justification for Imran Khan to remain in power and should admit assemblies to be dissolved, he said. He claimed that Imran Khan himself wasted his vote and was included in the rejected ballots. How can a person who doesn’t know how to vote run the country? He asked.

To a question, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, flanked by Bilawal Bhutto and Yusuf Raza Gilani, asked Imran Khan to immediately step down as prime minister. “It is not necessary to seek the confidence vote of the National Assembly because it has already lost the majority in the House,” he said, adding that the time has come for the confidence vote.

Fazlur Rehman said the PDM leadership would soon hold a meeting of party leaders to finalize the future action plan, adding that they demanded new elections.

Ahsan Iqbal, who was also present on the occasion, said winning the Senate seat in Islamabad was the first major step towards a true democracy the opposition was struggling for.

When asked, Ahsan Iqbal said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself fell victim to Ali Haider Gilani’s formula in which he told MPs how to waste the ballot. “Prime Minister Imran Khan himself fell victim to Ali Gilani’s formula,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto, accompanied by Gilani, visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman at her residence to express her thanks for her support for the senatorial elections.

Previously, security personnel had banned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Gilani from meeting with opposition leader Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif at his residence in the ministers’ enclave. Shahbaz Sharif’s residence was declared a sub-prison.

Meanwhile, PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar on Wednesday accepted his defeat in the KP senatorial elections from where he was running as a co-candidate of the PDM and said he lost the Senate electoral contest but that the victory and defeat were part of the electoral process and there were no complaints and no grouse against anyone. I wish good luck to everyone who won the election race against me in the province. I would like to believe that those who voted for the winning KP candidates did so of their own free will and by appeal of their conscience, he said speaking to The News on Wednesday.

Farhatullah Babar said he hoped the PTI would also accept Yusuf Raza Gilani’s welcome victory in Islamabad as an expression of free will and the conscientious appeal of voters and not impute any ulterior motives to those who voted. for Gilani.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab spokeswoman Azma Bukhari, while responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan’s statement released here on Wednesday, said the Supreme Court and Election Commission thwarted all of the chosen prime minister’s intentions. , Imran Khan. She asked Firdous Ashiq Awan to focus on her work and refrain from making big statements. An uprising was taking place at the PTI and Firdous Ashiq Awan was talking about the PDM, she said and argued that some political dwarves were trying to increase their stature by criticizing Maryam Nawaz. She said Maryam’s growing popularity was seen as a wake-up call for the Imrani gang.

