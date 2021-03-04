The truth about Donald Trump’s last day in the White House





Al Drago / Bloomberg / Getty Images

January 20, 2021 will be forever remembered as the day political traditions were shattered, but the Constitution stood when Donald Trump did not concede, agree to meet or attend what turned out to be the peaceful inauguration of his successor, President Joe Biden. Instead, Trump left the lore and the White House at 8:13 a.m. with his wife Melania Trump aboard Marine One for Joint Base Andrews (via the Washington Post). What happened next for Trump was well documented. What happened in the hours leading up to his departure, less.

Unlike the departure of the Obamas four years earlier, the departure of the Trumps was calmer. White House workers say that before Donald and Melania Trump stepped outside, they gathered in a downstairs hallway to participate in an informal ceremony where the outgoing president and the first lady said a few words of gratitude, and where Chief Bailiff Timothy Harleth gave the couple the flags that flew over the White House during their four years. This was, a White House staff member told The New Yorker, the last time anyone would see Harleth because just before 11 a.m., the White House team was informed that the chief usher had been fired and it is still unclear where the directive came from. Harleth had “been a very strong leader because he was in charge, and to make him go away on such an important day, we were just in shock,” a staff member said.

Donald Trump’s departure meant Joe Biden’s arrival Alex Brandon / Pool / Getty Images

Unlike the inauguration four years ago, the Washington Post reported that “Trump was calm … The president had taken office four years earlier with a huge clamor, and he seemed to leave him with a muffled cry.” Meanwhile, the departure of Timothy Harleth did not go unnoticed as when the newly created President and First Lady Biden turned to enter the White House for the first time, the doors did not open right away. . Reporting on the Bidens’ arrival, The New York Times noted that Harleth was told at 11:30 a.m. on the morning of the inauguration that he had been sacked but the administration was still uncertain.

But what happened after that warmed the hearts of White House staff. Residence staff told The New Yorker that, “The Bidens walked in and the first thing they did was loop around the State Floor and say hello to the staff. We were all very flattered. Usually, we meet them in the first few days or weeks, but never in the first few minutes. ”The moment was so moving the memory made the staff member cry.

