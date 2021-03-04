Narendra Modi: In a first, jawans, sailors and airmen will participate in the meeting of military commanders led by PM Modi | India News







The PM will review the operational situation on the Chinese and Pakistani fronts as well as progress towards the establishment of integrated tri-Service commands and structures during the CCC, which is being held with all senior commanders of the army, navy and IAF in Kevadia in Gujarat from March 4 to 6.

The inclusion of JCOs, NCOs (junior and non-commissioned officers) and other ranks for a session on “morale and motivation is an innovative step, an officer said on Wednesday.

The PM will interact with them during the session, which will be held on March 6, and listen to their views on morale and motivation in the military and the day-to-day functioning on the ground in the three services, he said. he adds.

Since assuming the post of Prime Minister in 2014, Modi has pushed the armed forces to organize meetings like the CCC on warships at sea, military cantonments or air bases, instead of limiting them to New Delhi only.

Therefore, the CCC took place on the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya offshore

This year, the CCC, near the Sardar Patels Unity Statue in Kevadia, comes at a time when the disengagement of troops from both sides of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh with China is complete. But there is as yet no sign of de-escalation at the other “sticking points” in Depsang Plains, Gogra, Hot Springs and Demchok.

India and Pakistan have also concluded a new border ceasefire on February 24 after a particularly violent 2020, with artillery and fire duels between rival armies breaking all annual records over the past 18 years. last years.

The CCC will also take place ahead of the impending creation of two unified tri-service commands in the form of the functional Air Defense Command (ADC) and Maritime Theater Geographic Command (MTC) this year, as reported by TOI in December.

The two new unified commands, which are to be followed by theater commands for the land borders with Pakistan and China, are part of the largest military restructuring plan ever to build an integrated land-air-sea combat mechanism in budgetary limits.

At present, India has up to 17 single-service commands (Army 7, IAF 7 and Navy 3), with very little synergy in planning and operations as well as disjointed command and control structures. .

The only two existing tri-Service commands appeared after the Kargil conflict in 1999. The Andaman & Nicobar command was created as a geographic command in October 2001, while the functional command of strategic forces responsible for managing the nuclear arsenal. du pays was established in January 2003. NEW DELHI: A few first-time Jawans, Sailors and Airmen will attend one of the High Level Combined Commanders (CCC) conference sessions which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week.The PM will review the operational situation on the Chinese and Pakistani fronts as well as progress towards the establishment of integrated tri-Service commands and structures during the CCC, which is being held with all senior commanders of the army, navy and IAF in Kevadia in Gujarat from March 4 to 6.The inclusion of JCOs, NCOs (junior and non-commissioned officers) and other ranks for a session on “morale and motivation is an innovative step, an officer said on Wednesday.The PM will interact with them during the session, which will be held on March 6, and listen to their views on morale and motivation in the military and the day-to-day functioning on the ground in the three services, he said. he adds.Since assuming the post of Prime Minister in 2014, Modi has pushed the armed forces to organize meetings like the CCC on warships at sea, military cantonments or air bases, instead of limiting them to New Delhi only.Therefore, the CCC took place on the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya offshore Kochi in 2015, while it was taking place at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in 2017 and at Jodhpur Air Base in 2018.This year, the CCC, near the Sardar Patels Unity Statue in Kevadia, comes at a time when the disengagement of troops from both sides of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh with China is complete. But there is as yet no sign of de-escalation at the other “sticking points” in Depsang Plains, Gogra, Hot Springs and Demchok.India and Pakistan have also concluded a new border ceasefire on February 24 after a particularly violent 2020, with artillery and fire duels between rival armies breaking all annual records over the past 18 years. last years.The CCC will also take place ahead of the impending creation of two unified tri-service commands in the form of the functional Air Defense Command (ADC) and Maritime Theater Geographic Command (MTC) this year, as reported by TOI in December.The two new unified commands, which are to be followed by theater commands for the land borders with Pakistan and China, are part of the largest military restructuring plan ever to build an integrated land-air-sea combat mechanism in budgetary limits.At present, India has up to 17 single-service commands (Army 7, IAF 7 and Navy 3), with very little synergy in planning and operations as well as disjointed command and control structures. .The only two existing tri-Service commands appeared after the Kargil conflict in 1999. The Andaman & Nicobar command was created as a geographic command in October 2001, while the functional command of strategic forces responsible for managing the nuclear arsenal. du pays was established in January 2003.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos