



Gab, the far-right social network known as a safe space for hate speech, QAnon believers, Trump election fraud conspirators, and white supremacist terrorists, has been badly hacked. The site exploded in popularity after the January 6 uprising when Amazon launched Talk, another social network used by right-wing extremists, offline, which blew Gabs’ user base to around 1 million. users to around 4 million.

The hacker managed to use the encrypted email addresses and passwords of the site’s 4 million users and content from over 39 million posts, including everything posted to 7632 private groups, and disclosed them to the radical transparency group Distributed Denial of Secrets. On Monday, DDoSecrets released nearly 70 gigabytes of hacked data to journalists and researchers. Gabs CEO Andrew Torba falsely accused DDoSecrets of hacking Gab a source provided DDoSecrets with the data, they did not hack him themselves and then used ananti-trans slurs when posting to the group.

Screenshot: The Intercept

Former President Donald Trumps verified that Gab’s account was among those compromised (although the account description indicates that it is “reserved” for Trump, and Torba has said that Trump himself is not there. ‘was not using). When I got my hands on the Gab data, the first thing I did was search for the Trumps account, and the first thing I noticed was the email address associated with it: [email protected] Why was Trump using this obscure email address and what is Kuhcoon?

It turns out that Gab’s current CEO Torba is the former CEO and founder of Kuhcoon (later renamed Automate Ads and acquired by AdHawk in 2017), a tech startup that offered automated Facebook ad campaigns. According to a 2015 interview, Torba started Kuhcoon in 2011 with his college roommate. The company received venture capital support from Y Combinator in 2014; in August 2016, Torba stepped down as CEO, and he, along with his colleague Ekrem Bykkaya, founded Gab.

Since its launch, Gab has been a haven for far-right extremists. The Torbas Gab account was created on August 10, 2016, and the next account created later today was for “alt-right” personality Milo Yiannopoulos. Other extremists who created the first accounts included anti-feminist conspirator Mike Cernovich and prominent neo-Nazi Richard Spencer (best known for being punched in the face during Trumps’ inauguration in 2017). The accounts on Gab that have the most followers across the platform include unbalanced Republicans sympathetic to QAnon, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, and figures like Alex Jones. Half of the 20 most popular Gab groups are devoted to Trump and QAnon.

The Trumps account is the only one on Gab that uses a kuhcoon.com email address. I sent an email to [email protected], but the email bounced.

Torba did not respond to my email requesting his comment, but he publicly tweeted a response from Gabs’ Twitter account, stating: In accordance with my policy of not communicating with non-Christian and / or Communist journalists, I do not will not reply to this non-story, and, it is not a real email address, so it is not verified.

He then mentioned me to make sure he saw it:

Disclosure: I am a member of the advisory board of DDoSecrets.

Update: The story has been updated to make it clear that Torba has been open about Trump not using the @realdonaldtrump Gab account.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos